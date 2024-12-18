Arvind Kejriwal's sit-in protest at BJP office: AAP demands action on Amit Shah's Ambedkar comments

Addressing supporters, Kejriwal slammed Shah's remarks, calling them disrespectful to Ambedkar and offensive to underprivileged communities. The controversy stems from Shah's statement in Parliament on Tuesday, where he criticized the Congress for frequently invoking Ambedkar's name.

Arvind Kejriwal's sit-in protest at BJP office: AAP demands action on Amit Shah's Ambedkar comments AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 6:54 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 6:54 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (December 18) launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing its leadership of being "anti-Ambedkar" and demanding strict action against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The AAP leader's remarks came during a protest at the BJP headquarters, following Shah's controversial comments on BR Ambedkar in Parliament.

Addressing supporters, Kejriwal slammed Shah's remarks, calling them disrespectful to Ambedkar and offensive to underprivileged communities. The controversy stems from Shah's statement in Parliament on Tuesday, where he criticized the Congress for frequently invoking Ambedkar's name.

"It has now become a fashion — Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If they had taken God's name this many times, they would have earned a place in heaven over seven lifetimes," Shah had said.

"For crores of people from underprivileged communities, BR Ambedkar is no less than a god. By disrespecting him, Amit Shah has insulted these communities. The Aam Aadmi Party is deeply rooted in Ambedkar’s ideology, and I personally draw inspiration from his teachings to overcome challenges," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended Shah's remarks, labelling it part of a "well-thought-out strategy" by the BJP to undermine Ambedkar's legacy. "By defending Amit Shah, PM Modi has shown that the BJP’s top leadership is anti-Ambedkar. BJP supporters must decide if they stand with Ambedkar’s vision or with their party’s leadership," he said.

The AAP leader called for immediate action against Shah, stressing his party's unwavering commitment to Ambedkar's ideals and the upliftment of underprivileged communities.

Meanwhile, PM Modi defended Shah's comments, arguing that they were aimed at exposing Congress's failure to honor Ambedkar during its decades in power. In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, "Congress ruled for years but did nothing to empower Scheduled Castes and Tribes. Shah merely highlighted their dark history of sidelining Ambedkar, which has clearly unsettled them."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Congress spreading lies, twisted my words': Amit Shah amid massive Ambedkar row (WATCH) shk

'Congress spreading lies, twisted my words': Amit Shah amid massive Ambedkar row (WATCH)

Telugu Youtuber Pratap Behara arrested for sexually harassing co-actor, sent to 14-day judicial custody vkp

Telugu Youtuber Pratap Behara arrested for sexually harassing co-actor, sent to 14-day judicial custody

Kerala: SFIO informs Delhi HC about probe against CMRL for possible links to terror funding, bribery dmn

Kerala: SFIO informs Delhi HC about probe against CMRL for possible links to terror funding, bribery

Boat capsizes off Mumbai coast near Gateway of India, 1 dead; rescue efforts continue AJR

Boat capsizes off Mumbai coast near Gateway of India, 1 dead; rescue efforts continue (WATCH)

Balanced diets, breed management can cut emissions in India's dairy sector: Report shk

Balanced diets, breed management can cut emissions in India's dairy sector: Report

Recent Stories

Viking Therapeutics Stock Slides After Merck Strikes GLP-1 Deal With Chinese Biopharma, Retail Unperturbed

Viking Therapeutics Stock Slides After Merck Strikes GLP-1 Deal With Chinese Biopharma, Retail Unperturbed

Eos Energy Stock Soars After Securing 400 MWh Standalone Storage Order: Retail Sentiment Hits 6-Month Highs

Eos Energy Stock Soars After Securing 400 MWh Standalone Storage Order: Retail Sentiment Hits 6-Month Highs

Apple Supplier Jabil Soars On Q1 Earnings Beat Fueled By Data Center Demand: Retail Gets Bullish

Apple Supplier Jabil Soars On Q1 Earnings Beat Fueled By Data Center Demand: Retail Gets Bullish

Palantir Stock Resumes Rally Following 2-Session Retreat Amid Deal Momentum: Retail Optimism Tempers

Palantir Stock Resumes Rally Following 2-Session Retreat Amid Deal Momentum: Retail Optimism Tempers

Nikola Secures New HYLA Station In West Sacramento: Retail Bearishness Eases A Bit

Nikola Secures New HYLA Station In West Sacramento: Retail Bearishness Eases A Bit

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon