Arvind Kejriwal's sit-in protest at BJP office: AAP demands action on Amit Shah's Ambedkar comments

Addressing supporters, Kejriwal slammed Shah's remarks, calling them disrespectful to Ambedkar and offensive to underprivileged communities. The controversy stems from Shah's statement in Parliament on Tuesday, where he criticized the Congress for frequently invoking Ambedkar's name.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (December 18) launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing its leadership of being "anti-Ambedkar" and demanding strict action against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The AAP leader's remarks came during a protest at the BJP headquarters, following Shah's controversial comments on BR Ambedkar in Parliament.

Addressing supporters, Kejriwal slammed Shah's remarks, calling them disrespectful to Ambedkar and offensive to underprivileged communities. The controversy stems from Shah's statement in Parliament on Tuesday, where he criticized the Congress for frequently invoking Ambedkar's name.

"It has now become a fashion — Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If they had taken God's name this many times, they would have earned a place in heaven over seven lifetimes," Shah had said.

"For crores of people from underprivileged communities, BR Ambedkar is no less than a god. By disrespecting him, Amit Shah has insulted these communities. The Aam Aadmi Party is deeply rooted in Ambedkar’s ideology, and I personally draw inspiration from his teachings to overcome challenges," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended Shah's remarks, labelling it part of a "well-thought-out strategy" by the BJP to undermine Ambedkar's legacy. "By defending Amit Shah, PM Modi has shown that the BJP’s top leadership is anti-Ambedkar. BJP supporters must decide if they stand with Ambedkar’s vision or with their party’s leadership," he said.

The AAP leader called for immediate action against Shah, stressing his party's unwavering commitment to Ambedkar's ideals and the upliftment of underprivileged communities.

Meanwhile, PM Modi defended Shah's comments, arguing that they were aimed at exposing Congress's failure to honor Ambedkar during its decades in power. In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, "Congress ruled for years but did nothing to empower Scheduled Castes and Tribes. Shah merely highlighted their dark history of sidelining Ambedkar, which has clearly unsettled them."

Latest Videos