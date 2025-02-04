Arvind Kejriwal's 10-year legacy: Achievements and challenges post Atishi's takeover

With Kejriwal's decade-long tenure now behind him, the question arises: What challenges and opportunities does the AAP face in the aftermath, particularly with Atishi emerging as one of the party's key leaders?

Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal has witnessed significant ups and downs as Delhi Chief Minister. In the political history of the national capital, the former bureaucrat has etched a commendable chapter marked by modern governance, ambitious infrastructure, and improved public services. His unconventional leadership has greatly influenced Delhi politics, leaving a lasting impact.



With ten years in office, public attention now turns to Kejriwal’s legacy and the evolving leadership within the AAP, especially with Atishi. Atishi, who in her beginning years identified herself as a political activist rather than a politician, has become deeply involved in Delhi’s politics and has the potential to shape AAP’s future direction.

Arvind Kejriwal's decade of transformation

Kejriwal's entry into politics was dramatic. After years of activism and his role in the India Against Corruption movement, he founded the AAP in 2012. The party, with its simple message of clean governance and accountability, aimed to address the concerns of the common man. Kejriwal’s quick rise reflected the public’s dissatisfaction with traditional political parties, and AAP is making the most of this sentiment.

As Delhi CM, Kejriwal delivered, especially in the areas of education, healthcare, and public services. The Kejriwal-led AAP government implemented bold reforms focused on the welfare of citizens from all sections, particularly middle-class and low-income families. One of his standout initiatives has been the transformation of Delhi’s education system. Under Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's leadership, the AAP government revamped the capital's public schools with better infrastructure, quality teaching, and innovative learning techniques. Kejriwal’s government also introduced free and improved healthcare services through Mohalla Clinics, aimed at providing affordable primary healthcare to residents.

Another area where Kejriwal made significant strides was in electricity and water distribution. By introducing subsidies and ensuring better efficiency in these sectors, he brought much-needed relief to the people of Delhi. Furthermore, the AAP government has made significant investments in Delhi’s infrastructure, including road repairs, the expansion of the metro network, and better waste management systems.

In terms of governance, Kejriwal took a firm stand on the issue of corruption. His government instituted mechanisms that empowered citizens to lodge complaints against officials, ensuring a more transparent system. Additionally, his government was a vocal advocate for decentralization, pushing for greater autonomy for Delhi. This often led to clashes with the central government, particularly the BJP-led administration, which added a layer of political drama to Kejriwal's tenure.

Atishi's role in AAP leadership

As Kejriwal's tenure progressed, a noticeable shift was seen in AAP's leadership structure. Atishi, who had been actively involved in the party's education reforms, rose through the ranks as one of the key figures in AAP. Known for her intellectual depth and articulate arguments, Atishi was appointed as the Education Minister in Delhi, a role that played to her strengths. Over time, Atishi’s influence grew, positioning her as a crucial player in the party's strategy.

Her appointment was symbolic of a broader shift within the AAP, where younger, more dynamic leaders were being given significant responsibilities. While Kejriwal remained the face of the party, Atishi's involvement signaled a changing of the guard in many ways. Her contributions were pivotal in the continued success of Delhi’s education reforms. Atishi's personal brand of leadership, combining professionalism and a deep understanding of policy, reinforced the AAP's focus on grassroots governance.

Post-Kejriwal: The challenges and opportunities

With Kejriwal's decade-long tenure now behind him, the question arises: What challenges and opportunities does the AAP face in the aftermath, particularly with Atishi emerging as one of the party's key leaders?

One of the immediate challenges that AAP faces is the potential for leadership transition. Kejriwal, despite being a charismatic leader, has often been a polarizing figure, with some praising his ability to defy conventional political norms, while others criticize his confrontational approach toward the central government. Atishi, by contrast, represents a more composed and policy-driven style of leadership. While she shares Kejriwal's vision for a cleaner, more transparent government, her leadership style is less combative, which could help the party attract a broader base of support. However, her transition into a more prominent role will require the party to adapt to the changing political landscape, particularly with the looming 2024 General Elections.

AAP has built a reputation for delivering tangible results, but managing expectations will remain a significant challenge for the party, especially as it continues to expand its influence beyond Delhi. Atishi, along with other party leaders, will have to ensure that the policies which were effective in Delhi are adaptable to other states and can deliver results at a larger scale. The shift from local governance to national politics could bring with it new complexities.

Atishi's leadership will be scrutinized not only for her ability to uphold the party’s promises but also for her capacity to connect with voters beyond the capital. The success of Delhi’s model in areas like education, healthcare, and infrastructure has made waves across the country. However, replicating such a model in diverse states with differing socio-economic conditions will require significant political acumen and strategic foresight.

Kejriwal's tenure was marked by frequent confrontations with the central government, particularly over Delhi’s statehood and governance issues. With Atishi stepping into a more prominent leadership role, the question of how the party handles these tensions will be crucial. The political dynamics between state and central governments are unlikely to change overnight, and Atishi will need to manage these conflicts more diplomatically while still advocating for the autonomy of Delhi.

Post-Kejriwal, one of the major challenges for Atishi and the party as a whole will be to expand its influence beyond Delhi. While AAP has successfully made inroads in Punjab, it has yet to achieve the same level of success in other states. The party will need to continue refining its national appeal, potentially adjusting its strategies to suit regional differences. Atishi’s role could be key in bridging these gaps, particularly given her intellectual capacity and ability to articulate the party's core values in a way that resonates across diverse populations.

The road ahead

With Arvind Kejriwal stepping back from the day-to-day operations of Delhi, his legacy remains one of the most impactful political stories in modern India. His achievements in governance, transparency, and public service set new benchmarks in Indian politics. However, his tenure was not without its challenges, particularly in terms of political friction with the central government and the balancing act between state and national interests.

For Atishi, the road ahead is a mix of immense potential and inherent challenges. Her intellectual rigor and proven leadership in education reform give her a solid foundation, but leading the AAP into a new era will require adaptability, resilience, and the ability to navigate complex political terrain. She faces the challenge of living up to Kejriwal’s legacy while carving her own path for the future.

