    Arvind Kejriwal administered insulin in Tihar jail after sugar levels touched 320

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is lodged in Tihar jail in the alleged liquor scam case. He is under judicial custody till today (April 23). Meanwhile, AAP has targeted the Centre and accused it of conspiring to kill the Delhi CM by not listening to his medical requirements.

    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 9:31 AM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is a Type-2 Diabetes patient, was given insulin in Tihar Jail after his sugar level spiked to 320, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources said on Tuesday. This happened the day after the imprisoned Chief Minister asserted, in the midst of the "denied insulin" controversy, that the prison administration's recent health declaration was untrue.

    The Delhi Chief Minister is lodged in Tihar jail in the alleged excise policy scam case. His judicial custody is set to end on April 23 (today). Kejriwal asked to see a doctor for fifteen minutes every day, but the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi turned down his plea on Monday.

    Amidst this, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) meanwhile continues to target the Centre, alleging it of conspiring to kill the Delhi Chief Minister in the jail.  The party has accused the government that it was not paying attention to Kejriwal's health nor it was allowing him to take insulin.

    On Monday, AAP welcomed a Delhi court's decision directing AIIMS to constitute a medical board to examine Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying the direction proves there is no diabetologist in the Tihar jail.

    The court ruled that Kejriwal's diet chart supplied by his doctor is not the same as the home-cooked meals he consumes, and ordered the AIIMS to set up a medical board to evaluate him and establish whether he requires insulin to regulate his blood sugar levels.

