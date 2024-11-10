Another Telangana temple attacked: Jukal temple idols desecrated, eyes removed; viral video sparks fury| WATCH

A deeply disturbing incident unfolded in Telangana on Saturday, where a revered Hindu temple in Jukal was desecrated by a mob, sparking widespread outrage.

A deeply disturbing incident unfolded in Telangana on Saturday, where a revered Hindu temple in Jukal was desecrated by a mob, sparking widespread outrage. The Somayya Chaudamma and Pochamma temple was targeted as the attackers vandalized the temple idols and shockingly removed their eyes. A viral video of the desecration has spread rapidly across social media, further intensifying the anger among Hindu groups and the local community.

The incident has drawn immediate condemnation from political parties, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) blaming the state government for its failure to protect religious sites.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the BJP Telangana unit stated, “Another deeply distressing incident has unfolded in Telangana, where a revered Hindu temple has suffered a desecration under the watch of the current Congress government. In Jukal, a mob targeted the sacred Somayya Chaudamma and Pochamma temple, desecrating the idols and even removing their eyes.”

Demand for SIT probe into increasing attacks on temples in Telangana grows

Earlier in the day, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had earlier in the day demanded that the state government form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the increasing attacks on Hindu temples in the state.

VHP spokesperson P. Balaswamy criticized the Telangana police, accusing them of failing to prevent the growing attacks and mishandling the situation.

“In Secunderabad, the police allowed 150 people to leave without enquiry, while Hindus protesting the Muthyalamma temple vandalism were brutally thrashed by police. All the police officials responsible for the lathi charge must be suspended,” Balaswamy stated.

This incident follows a troubling series of similar attacks on Hindu temples in the state. Earlier this week, one person was arrested for the vandalism of a Hanuman temple in Shamshabad, where the temple property was damaged. The authorities assured that the situation was under control, but locals have expressed growing frustration over the lack of stringent action.

The VHP pointed to the police's consistent failure to conduct thorough investigations, with many incidents being dismissed as the work of “insane individuals.” Balaswamy called for a dedicated SIT to be set up to investigate these attacks in detail, ensuring that justice is served.

Number of temples vandalized in Telangana in recent months

In recent months, Telangana has seen several high-profile temple desecrations, including the vandalization of a Durga idol in Hyderabad and the Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad, which has triggered widespread protests and condemnation from Hindu organizations.

In the latter case, the perpetrator, Salman Salim Thakur, was apprehended and handed over to the police by locals. Authorities later confirmed that Thakur had arrived in the city for a personality development workshop, but BJP leaders have demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the incident.

