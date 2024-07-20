Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Andhra Pradesh: Drunk man attacks police man with tree branch, arrested

    The cop, identified as Head Constable Swamy Das, suffered severe head injuries in the attack, police said.  CCTV footage of the incident showed the cop walking into a shop. Soon after, the accused is seen following him, holding a tree branch in his hand.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 20, 2024, 9:33 AM IST

    A man in Andhra Pradesh attacked a police personnel with a tree branch. The accused was in an inebriated condition when he attacked the cop in Gudur town of Tirupati district, police said. According to authorities, Head Constable Swamy Das, had serious brain injuries as a result of the assault. The policeman was seen entering a store in the CCTV footage of the event. The accused is then spotted trailing him and with a tree branch.

    The accused is seen striking Das on the head in the footage. It shows the police officer collapses to the ground. The accused then continues to strike before other police officers and locals step in. The locals are seen trying to get Das to stand up, but he appears to be unconscious. They are then seen carrying the injured cop out of the shop.

    According to the police, Swamy Das had serious head injuries and was sent to Gudur Area Hospital for treatment while comatose. According to authorities, a case has been filed and an investigation is under progress. According to Gudur DSP Suryanarayana Reddy, the head constable was attacked while carrying out his responsibilities in the Gudur region by an individual who was intoxicated.

    "The attacker, identified as Laltuk Kalinda from West Bengal, assaulted the constable with a neem tree branch. A case has been registered, and he will be remanded", DSP Suryanarayana Reddy added. The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. The attacker was caught on the spot.

    Earlier, a traffic police head constable was suspended after he was seen hitting an older man who seemed to be in an intoxicated condition. The cop beat the older man and even kicked him with his booted leg several times. The incident took place at Annamayya Circle, Tirupati, in Andhra Pradesh.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2024, 9:33 AM IST
