Anand Mahindra offers a job to brave girl who told Alexa to mimic a dog to ward off monkey attack

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has extended a job offer to a young girl who ingeniously saved herself and her sister from a monkey attack. The incident, which unfolded in the Basti district of Uttar Pradesh, showcased the power of technology in dire situations.

On Saturday, a 13-year-old girl exhibited remarkable presence of mind when confronted with a monkey intruding into her sister's home. Armed with Amazon's virtual voice assistant, Alexa, the girl swiftly commanded the device to mimic the barking of a dog, hoping to intimidate the primate. Miraculously, the tactic worked, and the monkey retreated, ensuring the safety of both siblings.

Reacting to the inspiring episode, Anand Mahindra took to his official social media handle, emphasizing the significance of technology as an ally to human ingenuity. He remarked, "The dominant question of our era is whether we will become slaves or masters of technology. The story of this young girl provides comfort that technology will always be an enabler of human ingenuity. Her quick thinking was extraordinary."

Mahindra hailed the girl's potential for leadership in an ever-changing world, highlighting her exemplary decision-making skills under pressure. Expressing admiration for her bravery, he extended a heartfelt invitation, stating, "After she finishes her education, If she ever decides to work in the corporate world I hope we at @MahindraRise will be able to convince her to join us!!"

This heartwarming gesture from one of India's leading business figures underscores the importance of recognizing and nurturing talent, regardless of age or circumstance.