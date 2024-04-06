Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Anand Mahindra offers a job to brave girl who told Alexa to mimic a dog to ward off monkey attack

    Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra praised a brave 13-year-old girl who used Amazon's Alexa to scare off a monkey attacking her and her sister in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district. Impressed by her quick thinking, Mahindra offered her a job in the future, citing her leadership potential in an unpredictable world

    Anand Mahindra offers a job to brave girl who told Alexa to mimic a dog to ward off monkey attack
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 6, 2024, 6:18 PM IST

    Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has extended a job offer to a young girl who ingeniously saved herself and her sister from a monkey attack. The incident, which unfolded in the Basti district of Uttar Pradesh, showcased the power of technology in dire situations.

    On Saturday, a 13-year-old girl exhibited remarkable presence of mind when confronted with a monkey intruding into her sister's home. Armed with Amazon's virtual voice assistant, Alexa, the girl swiftly commanded the device to mimic the barking of a dog, hoping to intimidate the primate. Miraculously, the tactic worked, and the monkey retreated, ensuring the safety of both siblings.

    Reacting to the inspiring episode, Anand Mahindra took to his official social media handle, emphasizing the significance of technology as an ally to human ingenuity. He remarked, "The dominant question of our era is whether we will become slaves or masters of technology. The story of this young girl provides comfort that technology will always be an enabler of human ingenuity. Her quick thinking was extraordinary."

    Mahindra hailed the girl's potential for leadership in an ever-changing world, highlighting her exemplary decision-making skills under pressure. Expressing admiration for her bravery, he extended a heartfelt invitation, stating, "After she finishes her education, If she ever decides to work in the corporate world I hope we at @MahindraRise will be able to convince her to join us!!"

    This heartwarming gesture from one of India's leading business figures underscores the importance of recognizing and nurturing talent, regardless of age or circumstance. 

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2024, 6:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka weather department issues 18 precautions as heatwave from Chattisgarh hits state vkp

    Karnataka Weather department issues 18 precautions as heatwave from Chattisgarh hits state

    Kochi Metro Update: Commuters can now buy tickets on Yatri, Paytm, Rapido, redBus anr

    Kochi Metro Update: Commuters can now buy tickets on Yatri, Paytm, Rapido, redBus

    NIA officers assaulted villagers, not the other way around: Mamata Banerjee

    NIA officers assaulted villagers, not the other way around: Mamata Banerjee

    After Pondicherry University, now IIT-Bombay under fire for play 'insulting' Ramayana; sparks outrage (WATCH) snt

    After Pondicherry University, now IIT-Bombay under fire for play 'insulting' Ramayana; sparks outrage (WATCH)

    3 8 magnitude earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir Kishtwar gcw

    BREAKING: 3.8-magnitude earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

    Recent Stories

    Heatwave in India: 'Wear light clothes, avoid outdoor activities,' Kolkata doctor advises citizens RBA

    Heatwave in India: 'Wear light clothes, avoid outdoor activities,' Kolkata doctor advises citizens

    3 major reasons why waiting for iOS 17.5 update is worth it gcw

    3 major reasons why waiting for iOS 17.5 update is worth it

    Karnataka weather department issues 18 precautions as heatwave from Chattisgarh hits state vkp

    Karnataka Weather department issues 18 precautions as heatwave from Chattisgarh hits state

    Cyrus Mistry sons Firoz Mistry and zahan mistry are india richest billionaires under 30 reveals Forbes check their net worth gcw

    Cyrus Mistry's sons, Firoz Mistry and Zahan Mistry, are India’s richest billionaires under 30, reveals Forbes

    Namrata Malla SEXY Photos: Bhojpuri actress latest hottest avatar will blow your mind RBA

    Namrata Malla SEXY Photos: Bhojpuri actress latest hottest avatar will blow your mind

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon