    'An honour to serve people of India...' MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar reflects on 18-year service in Rajya Sabha

    Reflecting on his 18 years of service, MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar highlighted his tenure as both an opposition and treasury MP, including ministerial roles under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Information Technology, said that it had been his "singular privilege and honour to serve the people of India in the upper house of Parliament." Making his remarks during the Rajya Session where retiring members were being bid farewell, the Union Minister reflected on his 18 years of service.

    Later, Chandrasekhar took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to say, "It has been my singular privilege and honour to serve the people of India in the upper house of our Parliament. As my term as an MP in the Rajya Sabha comes to an end, I reflect on my 18 years of service: 

    * 8 years as an opposition MP, during which I was witness to the 'Lost Decade'

    * 10 years as a Treasury MP, including three years as a minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

    * Initiated debates on 2G scam, NPAs, OROP, non-celebration of the Kargil War victory, net neutrality, data protection, etc."

    "I have certainly tried to work hard and I hope that my work and my performance have met the standards set by all those who came before us. Thanking PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, party president J P Nadda, leaders from Karnataka -- late Ananth Kumar, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda who initiated my entry into politics and has supported me consistently."

    During Thursday's session, the Rajya Sabha bid farewell to 68 retiring MPs, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising the contributions of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Modi highlighted Singh's dedication to democracy, noting his memorable act of voting in the Rajya Sabha on a wheelchair.

    Modi commended Singh's longstanding service as an MP since 1991, stating that his contributions would be eternally remembered in discussions about democracy. He emphasized Singh's commitment to his duties as an inspiring example for all members.

    Reflecting on the vitality of the Rajya Sabha, Modi remarked that while the Lok Sabha undergoes changes every five years, the Rajya Sabha experiences rejuvenation every two years with new MPs. He described the farewell ceremony as not merely bidding goodbye, but leaving behind a valuable legacy with enduring memories for incoming members.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 10:35 PM IST
