Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amit Shah to handover 151 citizenship certificates under CAA in Gujarat on August 18

    On August 18, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will distribute 151 citizenship certificates in Gujarat. This distribution is part of the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which, enacted in December 2019, grants Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants—Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians—from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who arrived in India by December 31, 2014.
     

    Amit Shah to handover 151 citizenship certificates under CAA in Gujarat on August 18 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 16, 2024, 4:14 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 16, 2024, 4:14 PM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hand over 151 Citizenship certificates in Gujarat on August 18. The Gujarat government will organise a special ceremony for the distribution of the certificates. 

    A key element of the BJP government's 2019 election manifesto, these regulations aim to provide Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants—Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians—from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who arrived in India by December 31, 2014.

    The Parliament passed the CAA in December 2019, and it received Presidential assent from then-President Ram Nath Kovind. However, the rules under this law are being implemented only now.

    Dolon Das, a 50-year-old resident of Silchar, Assam, has made history by becoming the first individual in the state to be granted Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Das received official notification from the Union Home Ministry on August 13, 2024, confirming his successful application, which he had submitted on April 1, 2024. 

    Originally from Bangladesh's Sylhet region, Das and his family fled to India in 1988 seeking refuge from persecution. Despite residing in India for over 30 years, they faced difficulties in establishing their citizenship through the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process, making Das's CAA-based citizenship a landmark achievement.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sandalwood scores big in 70th National Awards Best actor for Rishab Shetty in Kantara KGF 2 wins Best regional film

    70th National Awards: Sandalwood wins 7 honors; Rishab Shetty bags best actor, KGF-2 named best regional film

    Election Commission of India Assembly Election 2024 Jammu Kashmir, Haryana phase-wise check polling dates latest news AJR

    Assembly election 2024: Polling in J&K, Haryana to be held from September 18 to October 1; check details

    Lucknow techie missing from Bengaluru found in Noida mall says wife was mentally abusive and installed CCTV at home vkp

    Techie who went missing from Bengaluru found in Noida; claims abusive marriage, surveillance by wife

    Doctors nationwide strike on August 17: What's Open, what's closed as IMA protests brutal crime AJR

    Doctors nationwide strike on August 17: What's Open, what's closed as IMA protests brutal crime

    70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen and Maansi Paarekh named Best Actor; 'Aattam' wins big dmn

    70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen and Manasi Paarekh named Best Actor; 'Aattam' wins big

    Recent Stories

    70th National Film Awards: Well-deserved triumph of suspenseful chamber drama 'Aattam' dmn

    70th National Film Awards: Deserved triumph of suspenseful chamber drama 'Aattam', know more about the movie

    This means a lot...', Sharmila Tagore 'Happy' as 'Gulmohar' wins National Film Award 2024 ATG

    'This means a lot...', Sharmila Tagore 'Happy' as 'Gulmohar' wins National Film Award 2024

    Sandalwood scores big in 70th National Awards Best actor for Rishab Shetty in Kantara KGF 2 wins Best regional film

    70th National Awards: Sandalwood wins 7 honors; Rishab Shetty bags best actor, KGF-2 named best regional film

    Election Commission of India Assembly Election 2024 Jammu Kashmir, Haryana phase-wise check polling dates latest news AJR

    Assembly election 2024: Polling in J&K, Haryana to be held from September 18 to October 1; check details

    football AFC Champions League 2: Mohun Bagan SG to play Al-Wakrah SC, Tractor FC and FC Ravshan in Group A scr

    AFC Champions League 2: Mohun Bagan SG to play Al-Wakrah SC, Tractor FC and FC Ravshan in Group A

    Recent Videos

    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon