Amit Shah to handover 151 citizenship certificates under CAA in Gujarat on August 18

On August 18, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will distribute 151 citizenship certificates in Gujarat. This distribution is part of the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which, enacted in December 2019, grants Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants—Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians—from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who arrived in India by December 31, 2014.

The Parliament passed the CAA in December 2019, and it received Presidential assent from then-President Ram Nath Kovind. However, the rules under this law are being implemented only now.

Dolon Das, a 50-year-old resident of Silchar, Assam, has made history by becoming the first individual in the state to be granted Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Das received official notification from the Union Home Ministry on August 13, 2024, confirming his successful application, which he had submitted on April 1, 2024.

Originally from Bangladesh's Sylhet region, Das and his family fled to India in 1988 seeking refuge from persecution. Despite residing in India for over 30 years, they faced difficulties in establishing their citizenship through the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process, making Das's CAA-based citizenship a landmark achievement.



