Ajit Pawar will replace Eknath Shinde as CM of Maharashtra around August 10, claims Prithviraj Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Monday claimed NCP stalwart Ajit Pawar will be appointed as the chief minister of Maharashtra around August 10 replacing the incumbent Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena.

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has made a claim on Monday, stating that NCP stalwart Ajit Pawar will replace the current Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena, around August 10. According to Chavan, a decision regarding the disqualification of CM Shinde and 15 other MLAs from Shiv Sena will be taken around August 10.

"After deciding the disqualification of Shinde and other MLAs, incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar would be anointed as the chief minister around August 10," the former chief minister told a regional news channel.

Chavan also expressed that the BJP is not interested in contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections under Shinde's leadership, claiming that he has limited influence beyond his home district of Thane. He believes that Ajit Pawar is now considered as an alternative by the BJP.

"The BJP now has an alternative in Ajit Pawar,” he added.

The former chief minister accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having a "use and throw" work style, asserting that this is reflected in the fate of Shinde. Chavan suggested that the top leadership of the BJP aims to make Ajit Pawar the chief minister and face the elections with him.

"This is the fate of Shinde. The understanding of top BJP leadership indicates they want to make Ajit Pawar the chief minister and face elections,” he added.

On July 2, Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs from the Nationalist Congress Party joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government. While Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister, the MLAs took positions as ministers. Additionally, the crucial finance department was assigned to Sharad Pawar's nephew.

Despite Ajit Pawar's entry into the government, Eknath Shinde expressed no concerns about his position.