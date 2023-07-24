Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ajit Pawar will replace Eknath Shinde as CM of Maharashtra around August 10, claims Prithviraj Chavan

    Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Monday claimed NCP stalwart Ajit Pawar will be appointed as the chief minister of Maharashtra around August 10 replacing the incumbent Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena.

    Ajit Pawar will replace Eknath Shinde as CM of Maharashtra around August 10, claims Prithviraj Chavan snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 8:01 PM IST

    Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has made a claim on Monday, stating that NCP stalwart Ajit Pawar will replace the current Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena, around August 10. According to Chavan, a decision regarding the disqualification of CM Shinde and 15 other MLAs from Shiv Sena will be taken around August 10.

    "After deciding the disqualification of Shinde and other MLAs, incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar would be anointed as the chief minister around August 10," the former chief minister told a regional news channel.

    Chavan also expressed that the BJP is not interested in contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections under Shinde's leadership, claiming that he has limited influence beyond his home district of Thane. He believes that Ajit Pawar is now considered as an alternative by the BJP.

    "The BJP now has an alternative in Ajit Pawar,” he added.

    The former chief minister accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having a "use and throw" work style, asserting that this is reflected in the fate of Shinde. Chavan suggested that the top leadership of the BJP aims to make Ajit Pawar the chief minister and face the elections with him.

    "This is the fate of Shinde. The understanding of top BJP leadership indicates they want to make Ajit Pawar the chief minister and face elections,” he added.

    On July 2, Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs from the Nationalist Congress Party joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government. While Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister, the MLAs took positions as ministers. Additionally, the crucial finance department was assigned to Sharad Pawar's nephew.

    Despite Ajit Pawar's entry into the government, Eknath Shinde expressed no concerns about his position.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 8:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Another shocker from Manipur: BSF jawan gropes woman in grocery store, suspended (WATCH) snt

    Another shocker from Manipur: BSF jawan gropes woman in grocery store, suspended (WATCH)

    Indian mother of two marries Pakistani Facebook friend after converting to Islam snt

    Indian mother of two marries Pakistani Facebook friend after converting to Islam

    Kerala: Congress chief sues CPI(M) state General Secretary M V Govindan anr

    Kerala: Congress chief sues CPI(M) state General Secretary M V Govindan

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad High Court AJR

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad HC

    Kerala Speaker AN Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith anr

    Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith

    Recent Stories

    From Heart Health to Brain Health: Know the bountiful benefits of Grapes MSW EAI

    From Heart Health to Brain Health: Know the bountiful benefits of Grapes

    Chadar to Tso Moriri: 8 treks in Ladakh's land of highpasses ATG EAI

    Chadar to Tso Moriri: 8 treks in Ladakh's land of highpasses

    Kargil Vijay Divas 2023: Bollywood movies that paid homage to the armed forces ATG

    Kargil Vijay Divas 2023: Bollywood movies that paid homage to the armed forces

    Another shocker from Manipur: BSF jawan gropes woman in grocery store, suspended (WATCH) snt

    Another shocker from Manipur: BSF jawan gropes woman in grocery store, suspended (WATCH)

    7 movies honouring Kargil Vijay Diwas RBA

    7 movies honouring Kargil Vijay Diwas

    Recent Videos

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon