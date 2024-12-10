Airfare soars sixfold, no train tickets available; Mumbai Malayalis struggle to reach Kerala for Christmas

Mumbai Malayalis are struggling to plan Christmas and New Year celebrations in Kerala due to soaring airfares and fully booked trains. With ticket prices spiking over sixfold and train seat availability exhausted, NORKA has requested the central government to arrange additional coaches or special trains to meet the high demand.

Malayalis in Mumbai are facing a tough time planning their Christmas and New Year celebrations in Kerala due to an unprecedented surge in travel costs. Airfares have spiked over sixfold in just a week, and train tickets are completely booked. In response, NORKA has approached the central government, requesting additional coaches or special trains to address the demand.

Holiday rush in Kerala: Train tickets sold out, private buses fares expected to surge

Currently, the lowest airfare to Kochi is Rs 20,415, a significant jump from under Rs 5,000 just two months ago. This price hike is expected to continue from December 15 through the first week of January. Airfares to Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur have tripled, while tickets to Kochi have increased by nearly six times.

From Mumbai to Kerala, there is only one daily train, along with four additional trains operating on select days of the week. However, bookings for all these trains were filled months in advance. Trains passing through Mumbai from other states are also fully booked, leaving travelers with no options. Passengers are now urging authorities to either introduce special trains or increase the number of coaches to accommodate the heavy demand.

Even train tickets for travel within the state almost unavailable. For trips from northern districts to Thiruvananthapuram during the holiday period, no train tickets are available after the middle of this month. Likewise, return tickets are also hard to come by. Those working in places like Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi are uncertain about finding tickets to return to Malabar. Meanwhile, private buses are taking advantage of the situation to make a profit.

Latest Videos