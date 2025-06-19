The black box of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed in Ahmedabad has been reported damaged. It would be sent to US for further examination and data retrieval.

Delhi: The black box of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed in Ahmedabad would be sent to the US for further examination. Due to heavy damage, retrieving data through usual means would be difficult and Indian laboratories are reportedly not equipped enough. The 'black box' consists of two devices: the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and the Flight Data Recorder (FDR). It is the Digital Flight Data Recorder that has been damaged.

Reports indicate that the 'black box' recovered from the crashed Air India plane may be sent to the National Transportation Safety Board in Washington for examination. If sent to the US, a team of Indian officials will accompany the black box to ensure all protocols are followed, according to national media reports.

The Air India flight crashed minutes after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, en route to Gatwick Airport in London. The plane crashed into a medical college hostel complex in Meghani Nagar at 1:40 pm, followed by a massive fire. Only one of the 242 people on board survived. The bodies of 202 victims have been identified through DNA testing, and 158 bodies have been handed over to their families. The 'black box' was recovered 28 hours after the crash.

No obstruction near airports

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has released new draft rules to tighten control over structures that pose a risk to aircraft safety. The draft, titled Aircraft (Demolition of Obstructions) Rules, 2025, was issued on June 18 and will come into force once published in the Official Gazette.

The rules aim to give authorities the power to take prompt action against buildings and trees that exceed height limits in designated aerodrome zones. This is seen as a proactive step to prevent potential accidents caused by obstructions in flight paths.

"Where any notification has been issued by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 18 of the Act and the officer-in-charge of the concerned aerodrome has reason to believe that any building or tree exists in violation of the provisions of the aforesaid notification, he shall serve a copy of the notification on the owner of the building or tree, as the case may be, in accordance with the procedure laid down in sub-section (3) of said section," the draft reads.