'Ahlan Modi' in UAE: PM delivers 'Third Term' pitch to expats (WATCH)

The stadium echoed with chants of "Modi-Modi," reflecting the collective respect and admiration for the Indian Prime Minister among the audience

Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a massive cultural gathering in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday evening, expressed admiration for the strengthening ties between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), highlighting the trajectory these relations are set to take in what he referred to as his "third term." Speaking at the "Ahlan Modi" program held at the Zayed Sports City Stadium, attended by thousands of Indian expatriates, PM Modi credited them for fostering the burgeoning partnership with the Gulf nation, which marked his seventh visit.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Indian expatriate community in the UAE. It is their dedication and hard work that have contributed significantly to the deepening bond between our two nations," stated PM Modi, who also assured attendees of "Modi's guarantee" being upheld on every occasion.

Emphasizing the significance of the friendship between India and the UAE, PM Modi hailed the historic ties between the two countries, stating, "This is a moment to celebrate the enduring friendship between India and the UAE. Every beat in this monumental stadium resonates with the same sentiment. Long live the friendship between Bharat and the UAE."

PM Modi hinted at enhancing financial connectivity between the two nations by introducing India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in the UAE, facilitating direct money transfers and seamless payment transactions. "India's Rupay card has already played a crucial role in enhancing domestic payment systems in the UAE. Soon, UPI services will be introduced here, further simplifying money transfers for expatriates," he announced.

Highlighting the exponential growth in cooperation across various sectors over the past nine years, PM Modi underscored the significant strides made in trade, defence, food security, energy, and education between India and the UAE. Official data reveals bilateral trade reaching approximately $85 billion during the fiscal year 2022-23, solidifying the UAE's position as one of India's top trading partners.

PM Modi commended the contributions of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whom he fondly referred to as his "brother," towards nurturing the evolving partnership. "President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's unwavering support and dedication to the welfare of the Indian community in the UAE are commendable. His efforts have greatly strengthened the bond between our two nations," PM Modi stated, expressing gratitude for being bestowed with the UAE's highest civilian honour.