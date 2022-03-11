After minor's rape, Bengaluru Police chief says 'tailoring centers' to be under scanner

After the shameful incident on a 16-year-old sedated and raped at a tailoring center, the Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant said he has asked his men to keep a vigil at tailoring centers that provides skill training to poor women for supplementary income.

After the arrest of two women on the pretext of running a tailoring center and getting a 16-year-old school going girl trapped by sedating and allowing men to rape her, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant called a high-level meeting and has put tailoring and skill training centers under the scanner.

Talking to Asianet Newsable, Kamal Pant said, "Bengaluru Police is very serious about the case. I have asked officers to keep a vigil on tailoring centers and other private training centers which train women and girls."

The incident came to light when the victim's mother complained to the police after her daughter narrated her ordeal. It is said that the unsuspecting victim walked to the tailoring center and her perpetrators Kalavati and Rajeshwari offered juice laced with sedatives and then allowed men to rape her when she lost consciousness. Once she gained consciousness she was shocked to see bloodstains on her legs and clothes. The accused persons have also threatened the girl not to reveal to anyone and again forced her to come to their house cum tailoring center.

The mother noticed strange behaviour and questioned her following which she revealed about the dastardly act of her neighbours. The HSR Layout police swung into action after the complaint and arrested the two accused women from city outskirts and later arrested Keshava Murthy, Rafiq, Sharat, Satya Raju, and filed FIR under Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and IPC 37 (rape) was registered and produced them before the court which has remanded to JC fo 14 days.