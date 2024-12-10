Advanced AI and GPS tech to track Mahakumbh 2025 pilgrim movement

The Yogi Adityanath government is using AI and other technologies to count the estimated 40-45 crore devotees expected at the 2025 Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. This initiative aims to create the largest headcount in the world, setting a new benchmark for crowd management at massive events.

As Mahakumbh 2025 gears up to witness an unprecedented influx of devotees, the Yogi Adityanath government is leveraging cutting-edge technology to accurately document the world’s largest congregation. An estimated 40 to 45 crore devotees are expected to gather at Prayagraj’s sacred Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati converge. With the integration of modern systems, every devotee will be accounted for, creating a new milestone in crowd management and setting a global benchmark for such monumental events.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the fair administration is striving to make this the ‘largest headcount in the world,’ leveraging AI technology alongside other innovative methods to achieve this groundbreaking feat.

The sacred gathering of devotees at Prayagraj during Kumbh and Mahakumbh has always been massive, but the absence of precise technology for counting their numbers posed challenges in the past. For Mahakumbh 2025, the Yogi Adityanath government is introducing advanced technologies, including AI-enabled cameras, to accurately count and track every devotee attending the event.

Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant shared that over 40 crore people are expected to attend Mahakumbh 2025, making it a record-breaking event. To manage this unprecedented crowd, special measures have been put in place.

Around 744 temporary CCTV cameras will be installed at 200 locations within the fair area, while 1107 permanent CCTV cameras have been set up at 268 locations across the city. Additionally, 720 CCTV cameras are being deployed across more than 100 parking areas to ensure seamless tracking and crowd management.

To ensure effective monitoring of the vast gathering at Mahakumbh 2025, dedicated viewing centers have been established at ICCC, the Police Line Control Room, and in the Arail and Jhunsi areas. These centers aim to streamline oversight of the massive influx of devotees.

Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant highlighted that managing and counting such an enormous crowd presents a significant challenge. However, the integration of AI technology will play a pivotal role in addressing this.

By leveraging AI-driven crowd density algorithms, authorities aim to achieve an accurate headcount of the attendees. AI-based crowd management systems will also generate real-time alerts, enabling officials to efficiently count, track, and manage devotees throughout the event.

Technical experts managing the headcount modeling at the ICCC in the fair area emphasize the importance of tracking the turnaround cycle to avoid double-counting devotees. The turnaround cycle measures the average time a pilgrim spends in the ghat area, ensuring accurate headcount data. Advanced technology is being deployed to monitor this effectively.

The process involves calculating sample data using the Cochran formula, with estimates based on 20 lakh devotees on non-peak days and up to 10 crore devotees on peak days. The average turnaround time will be derived from three distinct methods:

1. Attribute-Based Search: Person attribute search cameras will be used to track individuals based on specific attributes.

2. RFID Wrist Bands: Devotees will receive wristbands during their visit, particularly on main bathing days. These bands will be tracked using RFID readers, providing information on the time spent within and outside the fair area.

3. Mobile App Tracking: With the pilgrims' consent, GPS-based location tracking through a mobile app will enable real-time monitoring of their movement.

Testing of these methods is currently underway to ensure accurate and reliable headcount data for Mahakumbh 2025.

AI cameras to deliver 95% accurate estimates

To ensure precise headcount data, AI cameras are being deployed extensively for monitoring devotees at Mahakumbh 2025. These advanced cameras will provide real-time updates every minute, with a primary focus on tracking devotees at the ghats. The system will operate actively from 3 AM to 7 PM, the peak hours for bathing rituals. Previously, similar methods were successfully implemented during the Magh Mela, demonstrating their reliability. With these advanced measures, the headcount at Mahakumbh 2025 is expected to achieve an impressive accuracy of up to 95%.

