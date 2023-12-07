Actress assault case: Setback for Dileep; High Court orders probe into his phone memory card

The High Court on Thursday (Dec 7) ordered a probe on the usage of memory card in the actress assault case. The court ordered that the investigation should be completed within one month.

In a setback to actor Dileep, the High Court on Thursday (Dec 7) ordered a probe on the usage of memory card in the actress assault case. A court-supervised investigation will be conducted into the changed hash value of the memory card containing the footage of the actress being assaulted. The court order accepted the petition filed by the survivor.

The court ordered that the investigation be completed within one month. The District Judge should conduct an enquiry with the help of police or other agencies. The survivor may go to court if they are dissatisfied with the investigation. The High Court's judgement also specified that the Criminal Code may be used to pursue legal action against anyone who is discovered to have committed a crime while the case is being investigated.



In the matter of altering the hash value of the memory card that holds the footage of the attack on the actress, the survivor had sought a court-supervised investigation. In the petition, the survivor highlighted the possibility that the hash value might have been altered, possibly by someone who viewed the video. The concern raised is that defamatory videos could compromise privacy and have negative consequences.

The forensic examination found that the hash value was first changed on January 9, 2018 and December 13, 2018. Lastly, it was changed in July 2021. The government had ensured the court that the information on the memory card was secure. Actor Dileep, the accused in the case, had taken a stand against the survivor's petition, stating that the actress was trying to prolong the trial and demanding that the plea be rejected.



