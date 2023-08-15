Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Activist Bindeshwar Pathak, Sulabh founder & sanitation pioneer, passes away

    Sulabh International founder and social activist Bindeshwar Pathak, a pioneer in building public toilets, died on Tuesday at AIIMS Delhi due to a cardiac arrest. Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak was born in a Brahmin family Rampur Baghel village of district Vaishali, Bihar. 

    Activist Bindeshwar Pathak Sulabh founder and sanitation pioneer passes away at 80 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 5:20 PM IST

    Bindeshwar Pathak, Sulabh International founder and social activist, passed away on Tuesday due to a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Delhi. The 80-year-old had expressed discomfort during today's Independence Day festivities. He was then rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), according to a statement by Sulabh International.

    Pathak dedicated his life to advancing human rights, environmental cleanliness, unconventional sources of energy, and waste management via education as the founder of Sulabh International.

    Taking to X, PM Modi wrote: "The passing away of Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak Ji is a profound loss for our nation. He was a visionary who worked extensively for societal progress and empowering the downtrodden."

    The Prime Minister said during his conversations with Bindeshwar Pathak, the latter's "passion towards Swachhata was always visible."

    One of India's highest civilian honours, the Padma Bhushan, was given to Pathak. In 2009, he received the coveted Stockholm Water Prize after being included onto the Global 500 Roll of Honour in 2003. The Energy Globe honour, the Dubai International Award for Best Practises, and the Legend of the Planet honour from the French senate in Paris are among his other honours.

    'Namaste, Bindeshwar Pathak!' a book describing his efforts as a social innovator was released in 2020. In New York, he also got a day designated in his honour.

     

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2023, 5:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Students humiliate visually challenged teacher in Maharajas College; six suspended anr

    Kerala: Students humiliate visually challenged teacher in Maharajas College; six suspended

    From Emmanuel Macron to Prachanda: World leaders greet India on Independence Day 2023

    From Emmanuel Macron to Prachanda: World leaders greet India on the country’s Independence Day

    From KS Chithra to Jasmine Kaur: Eminent Indians praise PM Modi's Independence Day 2023 speech

    From KS Chithra to Jasmine Kaur: Eminent Indians praise PM Modi's Independence Day 2023 speech

    'Answer is the same...' Kerala PWD Minister Mohammed Riyas refuses to respond on 'payment' to Veena Vijayan anr

    'Answer is the same...' Kerala PWD Minister Mohammed Riyas refuses to respond on 'payment' to Veena Vijayan

    Opinion Global Deep State poses major challenge for India

    Opinion: Global Deep State poses major challenge for India

    Recent Stories

    'Pulimada' first-look poster OUT: A. K. Sajan's movie gives hints of romantic thriller LMA

    'Pulimada' first-look poster OUT: A. K. Sajan's movie gives hints of romantic thriller

    Jawan: Song 'Chaleya' becomes most watched YouTube video; garners 35 million views MSW

    Jawan: Song 'Chaleya' becomes most watched YouTube video; garners 35 million views

    Cricket India's Asia Cup 2023 squad: BCCI selectors face key decisions osf

    India's Asia Cup 2023 squad: BCCI selectors face key decisions

    Amy Jackson HOT Photos: Actress flaunts cleavage, hourglass figure in BOLD black bikini; see sizzling pictures vma

    Amy Jackson HOT Photos: Actress flaunts cleavage, hourglass figure in BOLD black bikini; see sizzling pictures

    Kerala: Students humiliate visually challenged teacher in Maharajas College; six suspended anr

    Kerala: Students humiliate visually challenged teacher in Maharajas College; six suspended

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon