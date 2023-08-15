Activist Bindeshwar Pathak, Sulabh founder & sanitation pioneer, passes away

Sulabh International founder and social activist Bindeshwar Pathak, a pioneer in building public toilets, died on Tuesday at AIIMS Delhi due to a cardiac arrest. Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak was born in a Brahmin family Rampur Baghel village of district Vaishali, Bihar.

Bindeshwar Pathak, Sulabh International founder and social activist, passed away on Tuesday due to a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Delhi. The 80-year-old had expressed discomfort during today's Independence Day festivities. He was then rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), according to a statement by Sulabh International.

Pathak dedicated his life to advancing human rights, environmental cleanliness, unconventional sources of energy, and waste management via education as the founder of Sulabh International.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote: "The passing away of Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak Ji is a profound loss for our nation. He was a visionary who worked extensively for societal progress and empowering the downtrodden."

The Prime Minister said during his conversations with Bindeshwar Pathak, the latter's "passion towards Swachhata was always visible."

One of India's highest civilian honours, the Padma Bhushan, was given to Pathak. In 2009, he received the coveted Stockholm Water Prize after being included onto the Global 500 Roll of Honour in 2003. The Energy Globe honour, the Dubai International Award for Best Practises, and the Legend of the Planet honour from the French senate in Paris are among his other honours.

'Namaste, Bindeshwar Pathak!' a book describing his efforts as a social innovator was released in 2020. In New York, he also got a day designated in his honour.