    Abigail kidnapping case: ADGP Ajith Kumar credits cops, media and locals for finding 6-year-old

    ADGP MR Ajith Kumar thanked the police force, media and locals for joint efforts to trace the kidnapped six-year-old girl Abigail Sara in Kollam on Tuesday (Nov 28). 

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 8:00 PM IST

    Kollam: ADGP MR Ajith Kumar on Tuesday (Nov 28) expressed his happiness to find the six-year-old girl back safely. The ADGP responded to the media that the joint efforts of the police force, media and locals day and night helped to find the child safe and sound. All possible places where the accused could hide were checked. The ADGP added that the little child was found due to police intervention and the earnestness of journalists.

    "The earnestness is what made the kidnappers release the child. They understood there was nothing else they could do," he said.

    The media briefing took place soon after the girl Abigail Sara was found abandoned at Ashramam Maidanam, a ground in Kollam city.

    Kumar went into further detail about the tactics the police were using to find the child. He also described the girl's treatment and eventual rescue from the kidnappers. The girl attempted to scream during the kidnapping. However, the abductors covered her mouth and placed her in the back seat of the car. Later, they brought her to a house and fed her. They even let her use a laptop to view cartoons. She went to sleep, and the abductors used a car that was purportedly blue to transport her to Chinnakada in the morning. After that, the girl was brought in an auto and abandoned her in the Ashramam Maidanam.

    The kidnappers abandoned the child on the grounds of Ashramam and fled the spot, allegedly succumbing to the intense pressure piled on through media coverage and police investigation. Abigail Sara was abducted from Pooyappally in southern Kerala a day ago at 4:30 pm while she was going to tuition classes along with her eight-year-old brother. The police intensified checks in the nearby districts too. 
     

