5 dead, several devotees feared trapped after watchtower collapses during 'Laddu Mahotsav' in UP's Baghpat

At least five people have died, and around 60 others are feared trapped following the collapse of a wooden platform during the Nirvana Laddu Festival of Lord Adinath in Baghpat.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 10:37 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 11:07 AM IST

At least five people have been reported dead, and around 60 are feared to be trapped after an incident during the Nirvana Laddu Festival of Lord Adinath in Baghpat. The tragedy took place on Tuesday morning when a wooden platform in the crowded Manastambha complex of Baraut tehsil collapsed.

The collapse occurred when devotees climbed onto the platform to take part in the religious ceremony. Local residents acted swiftly, rescuing the injured from the rubble and rushing them to nearby healthcare facilities. Shortly after, government teams arrived to aid in the ongoing rescue efforts.
 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and directed the officials to immediately reach the spot and expedite the relief work, the Chief Minister's Office said, reported PTI.

Six police officers were among those injured in the incident, according to sources. Community members played a crucial role in helping transport the wounded while emergency teams worked to clear the debris and rescue those still trapped. CM Adityanath has taken notice of the tragedy, instructing officials to reach the site promptly and accelerate relief efforts. He also ensured that the injured would receive proper medical treatment and expressed his wishes for their swift recovery.

Further details are awaited.

