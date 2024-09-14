3 more terrorists killed in another operation ahead of PM Modi's J&K visit

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. This incident comes as the region prepares for Assembly elections and a visit from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be campaigning for his party's candidates.

Three terrorists have been killed in an encounter between security forces and militants that started in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday night. The gunfight began in the Pattan area of the northern Kashmir district.

A post on X on Friday stated, "Encounter has started at Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan area of #Baramulla," according to the Kashmir Zone Police. Further details will be provided, the police added. Police and security personnel are already on the scene.

Earlier on Friday, two soldiers were killed and two others injured in a gunbattle with terrorists in Chatroo village of Kishtwar district. Following a tip, a joint Army-police security unit in the Naidgham region of the Chhatroo belt launched a cordon-and-search operation, which resulted in a shootout.



These encounters coincide with the first round of elections for eight Assembly segments in the Chenab Valley area, which includes the districts of Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban, and sixteen seats in the south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, and Kulgam, scheduled for September 18. The districts of Jammu, Kathua, and Samba are scheduled to hold their second and third rounds of elections on September 25 and October 1, respectively.

PM Modi to visit J&K today

In the midst of severe security measures, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on his election campaign route on Saturday in support of his party's candidates. In the previous forty-two years, this will be the first prime minister visit to Doda. To guarantee a calm and seamless election rally at the stadium in Doda town, many layers of security have been deployed throughout the twin districts of Doda and Kishtwar, especially surrounding the site.

