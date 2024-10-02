3 killed in helicopter crash near Pune shortly after takeoff [WATCH]

A helicopter crashed in the Bavdhan area near Pune shortly after takeoff on Wednesday morning, resulting in the deaths of all three individuals on board, including two pilots and an engineer. The chopper was en route to Juhu from the Oxford Golf Course resort.

Vinoykumar Choubey, Police Commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad, confirmed the fatalities. "The helicopter was en route from Oxford Golf Course resort to Juhu. Our teams have responded to the incident," Choubey stated.

According to the Hinjewadi police, their teams, along with the fire brigade, responded to the helicopter crash at Bavdhan. The crash is believed to have occurred just before 7 a.m. Three fire tenders were deployed to control the fire.

