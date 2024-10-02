Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    3 killed in helicopter crash near Pune shortly after takeoff [WATCH]

    A helicopter crashed in the Bavdhan area near Pune shortly after takeoff on Wednesday morning, resulting in the deaths of all three individuals on board, including two pilots and an engineer. The chopper was en route to Juhu from the Oxford Golf Course resort.

    3 killed in helicopter crash near Pune shortly after takeoff [WATCH]
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 9:59 AM IST

    Pune: Three people were killed when a helicopter crashed near Bavdhan in Pune shortly after take-off this morning. It is unclear whether the helicopter was government-owned or private. The crash claimed the lives of two pilots and an engineer who were on board. Police in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, reported that the helicopter crashed in a hilly area around 6:45 AM today.

    "A helicopter crashed in Bavdhan area of Pune district. According to primary information, two persons are feared dead. It is yet to be ascertained whose helicopter it was," Senior Inspector Kanhaiya Thorat said, as quoted by PTI.

    Vinoykumar Choubey, Police Commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad, confirmed the fatalities. "The helicopter was en route from Oxford Golf Course resort to Juhu. Our teams have responded to the incident," Choubey stated.

    According to the Hinjewadi police, their teams, along with the fire brigade, responded to the helicopter crash at Bavdhan. The crash is believed to have occurred just before 7 a.m. Three fire tenders were deployed to control the fire.

