3 deportees from US arrested for murder and sexual assault upon arrival in Amritsar

Several individuals from the second batch of 116 illegal immigrants deported from the United States were arrested upon arrival at Amritsar. Among them, two Punjab residents were taken into custody for their involvement in a murder case.
 

Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 8:18 AM IST

Patiala: Upon arrival at Amritsar airport, several individuals from the second batch of 116 illegal immigrants deported from the United States on Saturday night were taken into custody. Among them, two individuals from Punjab were arrested in connection with a murder case, while another from Haryana was detained on charges of sexually assaulting a minor. 

Additionally, the son of a Punjab police officer was held for his alleged involvement in two pending cases of dacoity and snatching.

Cousins Sandeep Singh and Pardeep Singh, both from Rajpura, Punjab, were named in a murder case registered in June 2023 and have been remanded to three days of police custody in Patiala.

Sahil Verma, a resident of Pehowa in Haryana's Kurukshetra, is accused of fleeing the country after a sexual assault case was registered against him in 2022. According to SHO Janpal Singh of Pehowa City Police Station, he first stayed in Vietnam, then moved to Italy, before illegally entering the United States last month.

The Haryana police have now taken him to Kurukshetra. In addition to rape charges, he also faces multiple other offenses, including criminal intimidation, under the IPC and POCSO Act.

The FIR against the Punjab duo was filed based on a complaint by Harmajot Singh from Mandoli village, Patiala, who accused them of murdering his relative.

Additionally, Gurwinder Singh (27) from Sasrali village in Ludhiana district is also likely to be arrested, according to police. A non-bailable warrant had been issued against him in connection with a 2021 snatching case, after he went missing.

Meanwhile, the pending dacoity case against another deportee was registered in Faridkot.

