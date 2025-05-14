Delhi: India's powerful BrahMos missile, a nightmare for Pakistan, has attracted significant global interest, with 17 countries expressing their desire to purchase it, according to reports from News 18 and other national media outlets. Jointly developed by India and Russia, BrahMos is renowned as one of the world's fastest and most accurate cruise missiles.

Following Operation Sindoor, India's strong retaliation against the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, Pakistan continued to provoke with drone and missile attacks along the border. However, fearing India's BrahMos missile, known for its precision and destructive power, Pakistan retreated from border clashes and agreed to a ceasefire. New reports indicate that 17 countries have expressed interest in acquiring the BrahMos missile, considered India's missile strength, after Operation Sindoor.

The Philippines was the only country with an official contract to purchase BrahMos from India. India delivered BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines as part of a $375 million deal. Now, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Venezuela, Egypt, South Africa, Bulgaria, and some Middle Eastern countries have also expressed interest in buying the BrahMos missile from India.

BrahMos is currently India's fastest cruise missile. The country first tested the BrahMos missile on June 12, 2001. Since then, the missile technology has undergone numerous updates. BrahMos is a joint venture between India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and NPO Mashinostroyenia of the Russian Federation. As a supersonic missile, BrahMos can reach speeds up to Mach 3. Carrying a payload of 200-300 kg, this missile has a range of up to 800 km, meaning it is capable of targeting several Pakistani cities.

Along with speed, accuracy is the hallmark of BrahMos cruise missiles. It can destroy targets as low as 10 meters above ground level. Because it remains undetected by enemy radars, BrahMos can easily reach its target and cause significant damage. Traveling at speeds between Mach 2.8 and Mach 3.5, BrahMos impacts the defense systems of enemy countries at approximately three times the speed of conventional subsonic cruise missiles.