Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring accused CM Bhagwant Mann’s government of political vendetta after an FIR was filed against Partap Singh Bajwa. He called it a revenge tactic and questioned intelligence failure before recent attacks.

Punjab Congress President and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has attacked the AAP government after an FIR was registered against Punjab Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa for the grenade attack.

Warring said, “It was the wish of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to decide when, how, and in what way he should send Pratap Singh Bajwa to jail or file an FIR against him. The way the case was registered 100% smells of revenge. The way he (Bhagwant Mann) showed enthusiasm, and immediately the officers reached, and then the FIR was registered in the evening. You can guess from this that this is a case registered out of pure revenge.”

"The Punjab government wants to trap Partap Singh Bajwa. A case was registered against him just half an hour after he gave an interview, which is a part of the government's conspiracy and strategy," Warring added.

Warring also said that the information for which a case was registered against Bajwa had already been published in many Punjabi newspapers. He asked why no action was taken earlier on this sensitive information.

Warring also questioned the role of Punjab Intelligence while referring to the grenade attack on the house of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia.

He said, "Intelligence had information before the attack, yet no action was taken. Now, the Chief Minister says that we did not have any information. Such statements reflect the failure of the government." Warning the Punjab Police and its top officials, Varring said, "I advise the DGP and all the officers not to become puppets of the government. They should work according to morality because the countdown can start anytime." At the same time, reacting to the statement given by Congress leader Ravneet Bittu in favor of Pratap Bajwa, Varring said, “I thank Bittu sahab from the bottom of my heart that he stood with us at some point.”

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa has come under fire for his remarks, where he said that 50 bombs have reached Punjab and 18 of them have already exploded, while the 32 bombs are yet to go off.

However, Bajwa argued that his statement about several bombs in Punjab was revealed to him by a source who worried for his and his family's safety.

"I stated to a TV channel that my sources have warned me that several bombs have come to Punjab. 18 bombs have exploded, and 30-32 bombs are to be used. My source told me that I am in an important position, so I should stay aware since my family has already been a victim of terrorism," he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that strict action would be taken if his statement's purpose was to spread "terror".