1 kg gold biscuit, Rs 23 crore in cash, silver pistol and more: Rajasthan temple receives record donations

The Sanwaliya Seth Temple in Chittorgarh has received a record-breaking Rs 23 crore in cash donations, along with gold, silver, and other unique items. This massive influx of donations, the largest in the temple's history, was counted over several days and is expected to increase further as more contributions are tallied.

The Sanwaliya Seth Temple in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, has witnessed an extraordinary surge in donations, setting a new benchmark for the shrine's generosity. The temple, which is devoted to Lord Krishna, recently revealed an astounding array of donations during its treasury count. The tally includes a staggering Rs 23 crore in cash, along with significant gold and silver items such as a 1 kg gold biscuit, smaller gold biscuits, and even a silver pistol. Other unique donations include silver handcuffs, a pure silver lock and key, and flutes, underscoring the deep devotion of the temple's followers.

Over the past three days, this contribution count—the largest the temple has ever received—has been conducted in many stages. The current amount of Rs 19.22 crore in cash was reached after the first phase disclosed Rs 11.34 crore, the second phase added Rs 3.60 crore, and the third phase contributed Rs 4.27 crore. Money orders, internet payments, and gold and silver gifts are still being weighed and evaluated. It is anticipated that the procedure would be finished in six to seven stages.

The temple’s treasury is traditionally opened on the Chaturdashi date of each month, but this time, due to Diwali, the boxes were not opened as usual. Instead, the counting began on November 30 after a two-month interval. The ongoing tally, which started at 11 am following the Rajbhog Aarti, is expected to surpass previous donation records. The total count had reached Rs 21.96 crore, with more donations still being tallied.

Vaishnav followers have a particular spot for the Sanwaliya Seth Temple, which is situated on the Chittorgarh-Udaipur route. The temple was founded in 1840 after three heavenly statues of Lord Krishna were purportedly found by a milkman by the name of Bholaram Gurjar. The temple, also called Shri Sanwaliya Dham, is currently regarded by Vaishnavites as one of the holiest pilgrimage sites, second only to Nathdwara.

