1.1 crore trees in 1 year: Sadhguru's Isha Foundation begins mega plantation drive in Tamil Nadu

On World Environment Day, Isha initiated a series of plantation and cleanliness drives across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, focusing on the Cauvery Calling Movement to revive the river Cauvery and promote sustainable agriculture.

To mark the special occasion, Sadhguru, in a message, shared, "Ending the ‘Use and Throw’ mentality is not only about reducing pollution, but it is also about respect for all creation. Everything comes from the living earth. Let us use it responsibly."

In Tamil Nadu, the Cauvery Calling movement commenced a plantation drive, aiming to help farmers plant 1.1 crore trees in their farms this year. Last year, the movement successfully planted 1 crore trees in Tamil Nadu. The plantation drives took place across all districts of Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry, resulting in the planting of an impressive 1.6 lakh trees in a single day. Valuable timber trees such as Teak, Red Sandalwood, Banyan, Neem, Mahogany, and Rosewood were planted, not only improving farmers' economic conditions but also contributing to the revitalization of the Cauvery River. Prominent figures, including MPs, MLAs, Mayors, and the general public, participated in these events, demonstrating their support for the movement.

In Pollachi town, Coimbatore, MP K Shanmugasundaram inaugurated the "Plastic Free Noyyal River" Drive. Isha collaborated with the Tamil Nadu government to revive the Noyyal River, a significant water source for four districts. Isha was entrusted with the responsibility of cleaning the first 4 km of the river, and students from Isha Samskriti and Isha Home School enthusiastically joined the effort. The students' dedication and involvement received appreciation from the honourable minister, who recognised their commitment to preserving the environment.

In Chennai, Save Soil volunteers gathered at Marina Beach for a cleanliness drive to combat plastic pollution. Leading by example, the volunteers collected plastic waste to protect the marine environment. In addition, Save Soil volunteers, with the support of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, collected plastic waste left by trekkers at the sacred Velliangiri Mountains in Coimbatore. These drives were essential to maintain the pristine environment of the hills.

The Save Soil Movement, led by Sadhguru, aims to raise awareness about soil degradation and advocate for policies to address this global issue. With a significant portion of agricultural soil already degraded, the movement emphasizes the importance of maintaining a minimum of 3-6% soil organic matter (SOM) based on regional conditions.

In collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, Isha initiated its annual environmental cleanliness drive on May 7, 2023, through the Thenkailaya Bhakti Peravai.

In Karnataka, Chikkaballapur MLA Pradeep Eshwar participated in Isha's "Green Chikkaballapur" tree planting initiative by planting a sapling near Adiyogi at Sadhguru Sannidhi, Bengaluru. This initiative aims to plant over 10,000 saplings in the district in 2023. The youngest MLA of the Karnataka government expressed his pride in Isha's initiatives and promised unconditional support for all development activities. Save Soil volunteers and local villagers joined together to plant saplings at Sadhguru Sannidhi.

Isha also conducted a tree plantation drive in Thippenahalli and Avalagurki villages at Chikkaballapur. Each farmer who had expressed interest during a survey conducted by Isha received five fruit-bearing saplings free of cost. The farmers responded enthusiastically and participated in these events.

Since 2020, the Karnataka government has distributed 24 million saplings to over 41,000 farmers in nine districts within the Cauvery River basin. The Cauvery Calling team has been actively raising awareness through more than 1,800 events and providing support to over 51,500 farmers through the Cauvery Calling Farmer helpline and WhatsApp groups.