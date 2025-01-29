'You should definitely use ChatGPT, but...' Mukesh Ambani has THIS advice to students on AI [WATCH]

Mukesh Ambani advises students at Pandit Deendayal Energy University to embrace AI as a learning tool but stresses the importance of retaining critical thinking skills.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani shared valuable advice for young students during the 12th convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU). He encouraged them to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) but emphasized the importance of retaining their own critical thinking skills instead of relying solely on technology.

He said, “Talking of Artificial Intelligence, I have a piece of advice to our young students. You must be good at using AI as a tool of learning but do not give up your own critical thinking.”

He added “ChatGPT ka jarurat se istemal karo, lekin yaad rakho artificial buddhi se nehi khud ki buddhi se, hum agey badhenge aur aap agey badh sakte hai (Use ChatGPT but don’t use artificial intelligence. Use your intelligence to move forward in life.)”.

Reliance is reportedly making significant investments in AI by acquiring advanced semiconductors from NVIDIA, a top AI technology firm. Mukesh Ambani is said to be planning the construction of the world’s largest data center in Jamnagar, Gujarat, a project expected to boost India's AI capabilities.

The AI competition has heated up, as Chinese startup DeepSeek stunned the industry by developing an AI model for just $6 million, a fraction of the cost of its Western counterparts like ChatGPT. Its impressive performance, rivaling some of the largest AI models globally, has caught the attention of experts and industry insiders.

