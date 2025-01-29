'You should definitely use ChatGPT, but...' Mukesh Ambani has THIS advice to students on AI [WATCH]

Mukesh Ambani advises students at Pandit Deendayal Energy University to embrace AI as a learning tool but stresses the importance of retaining critical thinking skills.
 

'You should definitely use ChatGPT, but...' Mukesh Ambani shares piece of advice to students of PDEU [WATCH] anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 3:35 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 3:35 PM IST

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani shared valuable advice for young students during the 12th convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU). He encouraged them to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) but emphasized the importance of retaining their own critical thinking skills instead of relying solely on technology.

He said, “Talking of Artificial Intelligence, I have a piece of advice to our young students. You must be good at using AI as a tool of learning but do not give up your own critical thinking.”

He added “ChatGPT ka jarurat se istemal karo, lekin yaad rakho artificial buddhi se nehi khud ki buddhi se, hum agey badhenge aur aap agey badh sakte hai (Use ChatGPT but don’t use artificial intelligence. Use your intelligence to move forward in life.)”.

Reliance is reportedly making significant investments in AI by acquiring advanced semiconductors from NVIDIA, a top AI technology firm. Mukesh Ambani is said to be planning the construction of the world’s largest data center in Jamnagar, Gujarat, a project expected to boost India's AI capabilities.

The AI competition has heated up, as Chinese startup DeepSeek stunned the industry by developing an AI model for just $6 million, a fraction of the cost of its Western counterparts like ChatGPT. Its impressive performance, rivaling some of the largest AI models globally, has caught the attention of experts and industry insiders.

US curbs on high-tech chips inadvertently fuelled China’s DeepSeek AI, experts say

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Supreme Court seeks report from Centre on FIRs and pending cases under Triple Talaq law anr

Supreme Court seeks report from Centre on FIRs and pending cases under Triple Talaq law

Maha Kumbh tragedy: Mother, daughter from Karnataka's Belagavi killed in stampede vkp

Maha Kumbh tragedy: Mother, daughter from Karnataka's Belagavi killed in stampede

UP SHOCKER! Man beaten to death after dispute over Rs 200; his father dies in grief shk

UP SHOCKER! Man beaten to death after dispute over Rs 200; his father dies in grief

Kerala: Minister P Rajeev urges Centre for more funds in Union Budget for state's infrastructure anr

Kerala: Minister P Rajeev urges Centre for more funds in Union Budget for state's infrastructure

Delhi riots case: Court grants custody parole to AIMIM candidate Shifa-Ur-Rehman until February 3 vkp

Delhi riots case: Court grants custody parole to AIMIM candidate Shifa-Ur-Rehman until February 3

Recent Stories

John Cena retirement tour: Revisiting top 5 greatest performances by WWE legend HRD

John Cena retirement tour: Revisiting top 5 greatest performances by WWE legend

Supreme Court seeks report from Centre on FIRs and pending cases under Triple Talaq law anr

Supreme Court seeks report from Centre on FIRs and pending cases under Triple Talaq law

Kimberly-Clark Stock Slips After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates: Retail's Bullish

Kimberly-Clark Stock Slips After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates: Retail's Bullish

Brinker International Stock Rises Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Optimistic

Brinker International Stock Rises Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Optimistic

Kang Sae-byeok to Seong Gi-hun-8 most heroic Netflix's HIT show Squid Game characters

Kang Sae-byeok to Seong Gi-hun-8 most heroic Netflix's HIT show Squid Game characters

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon