'You're not Muslim but kafir': UP man gives wife 'Triple Talaq' for supporting cops' action in Sambhal (WATCH)

In a bizarre incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad gave his wife 'triple talak' simply because she was watching a video on Sambhal violence on YouTube and commended the police response. The woman has filed a complaint against her husband.

Protests sparked in Sambhal by a survey into whether a centuries-old mosque was built on a Hindu temple had killed four people.

Nida Javed was divorced by her husband, Ejazul Abdeen. While filing a complaint with the police, Nida said, "I was watching a video because I had to go to Sambhal for a wedding. I also had some personal work there, so I was checking if it was safe to travel. My husband asked me why I was watching the video. I said that what is wrong is wrong. Everyone has the right to defend themselves." This angered her husband.

Nida said that upon hearing this, her husband said, "You are not a Muslim; you are a kafir. You support the police." He then started verbally abusing her. He said, "I will not keep you anymore, no matter what you do," and uttered the words for triple talaq. He then declared that he had nothing to do with her anymore.

Arriving at the police station wearing a burqa, Nida stated that her husband, in a fit of rage, divorced her by uttering the words for triple talaq three times. She mentioned that they had been married for three years.

What did the police say?

Regarding the Nida Javed-Ejazul Abdeen triple talaq case, Moradabad's SP City, Ranvijay Singh, stated that a woman has filed a case of triple talaq against her husband. Her husband divorced her for watching a video related to the Sambhal violence. The husband forbade her from watching the video, but when she didn't comply, he ended the marriage by uttering triple talaq.

The central government has criminalized triple talaq. Under the controversial practice of 'triple talaq,' Muslim men could instantly divorce their wives by saying 'talaq' three times. However, the Supreme Court banned it in 2017, declaring it unconstitutional. The Modi government outlawed triple talaq in 2019.

