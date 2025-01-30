'Will send 3 bottles of Yamuna to ECI officials...': Kejriwal hits back at EC amid poisoning allegations

Arvind Kejriwal criticized the Election Commission for political bias and demanded action on Yamuna water contamination allegations. He vowed to send bottles of poisoned water to the EC officials. The ECI urged him to clarify his claims and avoid inflammatory remarks as the controversy escalates.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 3:29 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 3:29 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday, accusing them of playing politics and distracting from more pressing matters. His remarks came after the ECI allowed him to present evidence supporting his allegations that the Yamuna River’s water had been intentionally poisoned.

Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal expressed frustration with the Election Commission’s actions, saying, “I want to respectfully tell the ECI that while the open distribution of money in Delhi goes unnoticed, they are indulging in politics. Why? Because Rajeev Kumar is seeking a post-retirement job. I want to remind him, that history will never forgive him.” 

Rs 1 lakh to daughters' wedding to hostels: Kejriwal unveils 7 guarantees for government residential staff

Kejriwal’s remarks were directed at Rajeev Kumar, a senior Election Commission official, as well as the Commission itself, accusing them of losing credibility. He said, “I don’t think the Election Commission has ever been as discredited as it is now. They might imprison me for two days, but I’m not scared. This country has never seen elections like these before.”

In a bold statement, the Delhi CM said, “I will send three bottles of water (containing ammonia and chlorine) to the Election Commission and Rajeev Kumar. Let the three Election Commissioners drink them at a press conference, and we’ll admit our mistake.” The controversy began earlier when Kejriwal alleged that the elevated ammonia levels in the Yamuna River were part of a deliberate plot to poison the water supply. He even went as far as calling the contamination an "act of war."

In response, the Election Commission issued a statement urging Kejriwal to clarify the specifics of his claims. The Commission demanded that he provide details about the type, quantity, and method of poisoning, as well as the involvement of Delhi Jal Board engineers in detecting the contamination. The ECI set a deadline of 11 am on Friday for Kejriwal to submit the required evidence, reported TOI.

The Election Commission also advised the Delhi Chief Minister to differentiate between the ammonia contamination issue and his poisoning allegations. The Commission cautioned against making inflammatory statements that could incite public unrest or create tensions between communities.

'Don't mix issue of increased ammonia in Yamuna with poison charge': EC asks Kejriwal to provide factual proof

While addressing the matter, the ECI emphasized that ensuring the availability of clean and safe drinking water was a fundamental responsibility of the government. They noted that all governments, including the Delhi government, are accountable for providing clean drinking water to citizens.

Furthermore, the Election Commission made it clear that it would not intervene in long-standing water-sharing disputes, particularly those with existing legal resolutions from the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal.

