'Treated with utmost hospitality': Israel promotes Lakshadweep, Goa, Kerala after Maldives bars its nationals

Following the recent travel restrictions imposed by the Maldives on Israeli tourists, Indian beaches have emerged as a welcoming alternative. The Israeli embassy in India, @IsraelinIndia, has shared recommendations based on the favorite spots of their diplomats. These beaches promise not only beautiful views but also a friendly and respectful atmosphere for Israeli tourists.

1. Goa: Known for its vibrant nightlife, stunning beaches, and rich culture, Goa offers a perfect mix of relaxation and adventure. Popular beaches like Anjuna, Palolem, and Baga are must-visits.

2. Kovalam Beach, Kerala: Famous for its crescent-shaped coastline, Kovalam is an ideal spot for those looking to unwind with its tranquil waters and lush surroundings.

3. Andaman and Nicobar Islands: These islands are a paradise for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike, with pristine beaches, clear blue waters, and excellent diving spots.

4. Gokarna, Karnataka: A quieter alternative to Goa, Gokarna is known for its beautiful beaches like Om Beach and Kudle Beach, offering a peaceful retreat.

5. Varkala, Kerala: With its stunning cliffs and vibrant beach scene, Varkala is perfect for those seeking both relaxation and a touch of local culture.

These beaches not only offer natural beauty but also ensure that Israeli tourists feel at home. From friendly locals to accommodating services, the focus is on providing a memorable and comfortable experience.

While the Maldives may have closed its doors, India's beautiful beaches remain open and inviting. Israeli tourists looking for a welcoming destination with breathtaking views and warm hospitality need look no further than the Indian coastline.

For more information and recommendations, follow @IsraelinIndia on social media, where you can find insights based on the travel experiences of their diplomats. Enjoy the sun, sand, and sea in a place that values your presence!

The Maldives government recently announced a cabinet decision to change laws to prevent Israeli passport holders from entering the country over the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The foreign ministry advised Israeli citizens already in the country to consider leaving, citing difficulties in assisting if they find themselves in distress.

As far as tourism is concerned, the Maldives has been in the news for the wrong reasons since the start of this year. A visit by Prime Minister Modi to idyllic Lakshadweep led to anti-India tweets by some of the Maldives' politicians. Following this, the Maldives fell off the bucket list for Indian travellers. An Indian online travel agency, EaseMyTrip, had stopped bookings for the Maldives.

“EaseMyTrip has halted Maldives bookings from January 8 until today. Some bookings did occur between May 16-26, but we took immediate action and got them removed,” the portal’s founder-CEO Nishant Pitti said on X (formerly Twitter) on June 1.

