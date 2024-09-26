'Ministers work with terrorists, fund them': Ex-militant from Kashmir drops bombshell (WATCH)

The ex-militant, whose identity has been kept under wraps for security reasons, claims that ministers who publicly claim to represent the interests of the nation are, in fact, covertly working with terrorists and funding them.

In a stunning turn of events, a former militant from Kashmir has stepped forward with allegations that could shake the very foundation of India's political landscape. The ex-militant, whose identity has been kept under wraps for security reasons, claims that ministers who publicly claim to represent the interests of the nation are, in fact, covertly working with terrorists and funding them.

The allegations are both explosive and unsettling. According to the whistleblower, these politicians are not only turning a blind eye to the activities of terrorist organizations but are actively engaged in fostering unrest by funneling funds directly to these groups. These claims cast a shadow on the integrity of the political leadership, especially those operating in the conflict-torn region of Kashmir, where insurgency has long plagued the area.

While the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are underway, journalists dwelve into the lives of people who were once affiliated with militant organizations like JKLF and Hizbul Mujahideen. These ex-militants shared their experiences openly on camera, revealing the reasons behind their decisions to take up arms in the past. Why did they choose this path, and how do they view the current political situation in the valley?

In an interview with news channel 'Lallantop', an ex-militant said, "Wahi log jo aaj India ko bolte hai, hum aapke log hai, hum mantri hai, humko mandate dedo, wahi log unko khana khilata hai, wahi log unko paisa deta hai, wahi log to chalate hai militants, agar paisa nhi hoga to hum kaise chalenge... to dhoke me fhasaya hai ameer logo ne hum gareeb logo ko," (Today, the people who say to India, "We are your people, we are ministers, give us the mandate," are the same people who feed them, the same people who give them money, and the same people who run the militants. If there is no money, how will we operate? So, the wealthy people have deceived us, the poor people).

He further explained how militants forced and pressurized people to join them.

A Disturbing Nexus

Kashmir, often described as one of the most militarized zones in the world, has been the epicenter of a decades-long conflict between militants and Indian security forces. The former militant asserts that this tension is being deliberately fueled by a dangerous nexus between political figures and the very extremists they claim to oppose. The whistleblower stated, "These leaders project themselves as patriots, but behind closed doors, they are working hand in hand with the enemies of the state."

