'Lord Hanuman was born in Rajbhar caste': OP Rajbhar's remarks in UP stoke controversy (WATCH)

Uttar Pradesh's Panchayati Raj Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) National President Om Prakash Rajbhar stoked a controversy after he claimed that "Lord Hanuman was born into the Rajbhar caste". Addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia on Saturday, Rajbhar linked this claim to the valiant deeds of the Hindu deity, while also launching a scathing attack on opposition parties Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP).

"Lord Hanuman was born in the Rajbhar caste. When demon Ahiravan abducted Lord Ram and Lakshman to Patalpuri, none had the courage to bring them back. Only Hanuman, born in the Rajbhar community, dared to rescue them. It was he who liberated Lord Ram and Lakshman from Patalpuri," Om Prakash Rajbhar said.

The minister added that the legacy of Hanuman’s bravery still resonates in villages, where elders often refer to quarrelling children as "Banars" (monkeys) in a nod to Hanuman’s association with the vanara community.

Rajbhar further said, "Even today in villages, elders say 'Bhar Banar hain' during children's quarrels. This means Hanuman Ji belonged to the Banar caste."

The controversial remarks were made during a land-purification ceremony for installing a statue of Maharaja Suheldev at the entrance of Vasudev village in Ballia's Chitbadagaon area.

Sharp Attack on SP and Congress

Rajbhar not only spoke about Lord Hanuman during his rally but also launched sharp attacks on the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP). Rajbhar said that the Samajwadi Party was so irritated by Ambedkar's name that before 2012, they used to say on platforms that they would demolish the Ambedkar Park in Lucknow and build a toilet there.

"Before 2012, the Samajwadi Party was so averse to Dr. Ambedkar's legacy that they publicly announced plans to demolish Ambedkar Park in Lucknow and replace it with toilets if they came to power," Rajbhar claimed referring to past statements by the Samajwadi Party.

He further accused Congress of hypocrisy, stating, "The Congress, which now speaks about the Constitution, imposed the Emergency, jailing thousands of leaders and journalists. Are they only now realizing Dr. Ambedkar's importance? Was he not a revered figure for them before?"

Rajbhar also criticized the SP for allegedly destroying development schemes named after Ambedkar and ruining countless lives during their tenure.

Rajbhar's old controversies

This is not the first time a controversy has arisen regarding Hanuman Ji. Earlier in 2018, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had described Hanuman Ji as Dalit, tribal, and deprived, which led to heated political debate.

Chhattisgarh leader Nand Kumar Sai had described Hanuman Ji as belonging to the Scheduled Caste, while BJP leader Satyapal Singh had described Hanuman Ji as belonging to the Aryan race.

