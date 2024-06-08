'Kangana Ranaut might have said something first': CISF constable's mother breaks silence over 'slapgate'

CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur allegedly slapped BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, sparking support from farm groups for her family. Her brother, Sher Singh, demands video evidence of the incident. Kaur’s family, involved in the farm protests, received solidarity from Sikh groups, with her mother asserting that Kangana may have provoked Kaur.

Kulwinder Kaur, a CISF constable since 2008-09 and married in Jammu in 2015, hails from a family of middle-level farmers living near the Dhussi bundh of the Satluj River. Her brother, Sher Singh, a prominent leader of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, has seen a wave of support from various farm groups rallying behind Kaur and their family.

Sher Singh mentioned that there was little discussion with Kaur about farm issues, although the entire family supported the farm protests. Kaur allegedly slapped newly-elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport.

Kaur’s mother, Veer Kaur, expressed her sentiments, saying, "I was part of the farm movement and sat at the Delhi border. Am I worth a penny as Kangana had remarked? Kangana might have provoked her first. She has been very well-behaved. I need to see the facts from a video." Her father has been unwell for almost a year, and the family has not informed him about the incident. Veer Kaur added that many close relatives had served or were serving in the Army, including two elder brothers of her husband who served during the 1965 War.

Throughout the day, farm and Sikh groups visited Kaur's parental home to show solidarity. These visitors presented siropas (robes of honour) to the family, including her grandparents. Due to the influx of supporters, the family had to arrange additional seating outside the house. Sher Singh demanded that if Kaur slapped Kangana, the video footage of the incident should be made public to reveal the truth of the argument. "We haven't been able to speak to her, but we talked to her husband and brought her two kids here," Singh said, adding that they were learning details from the media and social media.

Latest Videos