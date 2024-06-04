Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'In 3rd term, India will write chapter of big decisions...' PM Modi in his first address after LS poll results

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at the headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday (June 4) after the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election. He said that in the next term, the country would write a chapter of big decisions. 

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 9:43 PM IST

    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 04) addressed the nation after counting of votes at the BJP headquarters in the country's capital. He congratulated the country's voters for electing the NDA to a majority government for a third consecutive term, referring to the outcome as the "biggest democracy in the world." The saffron party was unable to secure the necessary 272 seats on its own.

    "I am indebted to the people of the country for their blessings. The NDA government for the third time is certain. The people of the country have reposed their faith in the BJP and NDA. This is a victory of the biggest democracy of the world," he said while addressing the party workers.

    The PM also congratulated Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar for their stellar performance in their respective states. 

    "The NDA has also swept the states - Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh - where Assembly elections were held. The Congress has been wiped out in these states. The BJP for the first time will form the government in Odisha. It has also performed exceptionally in Lok Sabha polls in Odisha," said PM Modi.

    "After 1962, for the first time, a government has comeback to power for the third time after being in power twice back to back...in Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim, Congress has been wiped out...BJP is going to form govt in Odisha...BJP won a seat in Kerala as well, our party workers in Kerala have made a lot of sacrifices," he added.

    "I would like to reiterate that I will work for 18 hours if you work for 10 hours. We Indians will take the country forward. In the third term, the country will write a chapter of big decisions, and it's Modi's Guarantee," PM Modi said.

    "I also thank the Election Commission of India for conducting such a large-scale election exercise. Every Indian is proud of the credibility of India's election process and system. The voters of Jammu and Kashmir have shown unprecedented enthusiasm by voting in record numbers. They have also shown a mirror to those who try to defame the nation. I salute the people of this occasion of victory," PM Modi said.
     

