'I think he passed his exams by cheating': Congress's Sandeep Dikshit's jibe at Arvind Kejriwal's IIT roots

Taking a swipe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, Congress candidate from the New Delhi assembly constituency Sandeep Dikshit said that being an engineer, he is saying such absurd things that a student of Class 5 or 6 would not say.

As the battle for the February 5 assembly polls in Delhi intensified, the Congress leader alleged Arvind Kejriwal of lying.

"...He (Arvind Kejriwal) said that I have done so much work; I have just said that whatever you say, say it with a record. Today, at 3 pm, it will be clear that either Congress or AAP is speaking the truth... Both BJP and AAP are distributing cash to get votes; I want to ask them if they are in politics or the market?" the Congress leader said.

"... Sometimes, I fail to understand what Arvind Kejriwal) studied at IIT. Being an engineer, he is saying such absurd things that a student of class 5 or 6 would not say. What had he done? I think he passed his exams by cheating... I'll suggest he should go through his engineering books--he will come to know how much he lies," added Dikshit.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal visited the Election Commission today and claimed that if AAP had not protested, one crore Delhi residents would have been deprived of water. He alleged bias, stating that instead of acting against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, the ECI is targeting him.

He further said, "Whatever punishment is given to me, I will accept it. We have not taken time from the Election Commission; if we meet them, then it is fine; otherwise, we will come to the gate and give our answer and water bottle to the three commissioners."

"If we had not protested and raised a hue and cry, one crore people of Delhi would have stopped getting water... ECI has sent me a notice asking why no action is taken. I saved Delhi from a waterer crisis and I am being threatened with punishment... Instead of filing an FIR and taking action against Nayab Saini, the Election Commission is after me... Neighbouring states of election states can influence elections by stopping water... Money, sarees, shoes and jackets are being openly distributed in Delhi, but the Election Commission is silent. ECI does not show the courage to take action against BJP today," he said.

Sandeep Dikshit is up against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and BJP's Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi constituency for the upcoming February 5 polls.

Delhi will go for polls in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seats.

In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP got only eight seats.

