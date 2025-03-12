'I'm a Hindu & don't need certification from BJP': Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari in Bengal Assembly

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday criticized Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari for his remarks in the Assembly, accusing the BJP of targeting Muslims during the holy month of Ramzan to divert attention from economic and trade issues.

Speaking in the Assembly, CM Banerjee said, "Democracy is permanent, but the chair is not. Respect the chair. How can you think of throwing out Muslim MLAs? They (BJP) are targeting the Muslims because this is the Roza month, and they don't like this. They are trying to distract the attention of the country from economic and trade collapse by making communal statements. I'm a Hindu, and I don't need certification from the BJP."

Reacting to Adhikari's statement, she further said, "We must take a resolution and condemn the statement of demeaning one religion."

West Bengal CM added, "The Protection of Hindus is our responsibility, not only yours.This is the responsibility of this chair."

The remarks come amid ongoing political tensions in the state, with the BJP and TMC engaging in heated exchanges over religious and governance issues.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, on Tuesday had said, "Firstly, I will defeat Biman Bandhopadhyay (Speaker), then Mamata Banerjee. After that, those Muslim MLAs from TMC--when the BJP government comes--will be thrown out on this road."


While protesting against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, Adhikari said, "Mamata has divided society... On the day of the Ram Mandir inauguration, Mamata took out a march in Bengal... TMC is an anti-Hindu government. I will do whatever is necessary for Hindu interests. If one Suvendu dies, one crore Suvendus will rise. Remove Mamata... Remove Chor Mamata!".

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee formed a committee to check the alleged irregularities in the voters' list in every district of West Bengal. She alleged that the BJP had added fake voters to the voters' list to manipulate elections in Maharashtra and Delhi and was trying the same trick in West Bengal. 

