    'Exceptional effort': PM Modi lauds 'Mera Ram, Mera Pran' song based on his historic Ram Mandir speech (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the effort of Trichur Brothers, the musical duo from Kerala's Thrissur who composed a song based on the historic speech of the former at Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The song titled 'Mera Ram, Mera Pran' was released on Ram Navami (April 17).

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (April 18) lauded the exceptional effort of the music duo Trichur Brothers, who composed the 'Mera Ram, Mera Pran' song based on his historic Ram Mandir speech. The song was released on Ram Navami (April 17) by the Trichur Brothers dedicated to Lord Shri Ram. PM Modi said that Lord Ram inspires generations with His deep commitment to Dharma and justice.

    Taking to social media X, PM Modi shared the song and wrote, "This is an exceptional effort! Prabhu Shri Ram embodies eternal righteousness and valour, inspiring generations with His deep commitment to Dharma and justice. His greatness transcends time, guiding us with divine light and wisdom."

    Trichur Brothers, namely, Srikrishna Mohan and Ramkumar Mohan, while sharing the song on X, wrote, "Mera Ram || Mera Pran. Produced by @TrichurBrothers, this is dedicated to millions of devotees of our beloved Ram Lalla. Lyrics by Hon'ble PM @narendramodiji (An excerpt from the speech during the Pran Prathishta) and @TrichurBrothers."

    The song begins with 'Ram Bharat ka Aadhaar hai, Ram Bharat ka Vichar hai, Ram Bharat ki Aastha hai, Ram Bharat ki Chetna hai.'

    These were the actual words PM Modi spoke at Ayodhya during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla.

    He had said, "Ye mandir, matr ek dev mandir nahi hai. Ram Bharat ki Aastha hai, Ram Bharat ka Aadhar. Ram Bharat ka Vichar hai, Ram Bharat ka Vidhan hai. Ram Bharat ki Chetna hai, Ram Bharat ka Chintan hai. Ram Bharat ki Pratishtha hai, Ram Bharat ka pratap hai."

    For the unversed, Srikrishna Mohan and Ramkumar Mohan are Carnatic classical musicians. The title Trichur Brothers was conferred by HH Jayendra Saraswathi Maha Swamigal of Kanchi Mutt. The brothers are qualified Chartered Accountants and completed their schooling at Hari Sri Vidya Nidhi School, Thrissur.

