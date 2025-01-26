'Cringe': AAP uses AI video with Kejriwal, Ambedkar and Gandhi to promote Delhi 2025 polls, trolled (WATCH)

The AAP's AI-generated video featuring Arvind Kejriwal with Gandhi and Ambedkar promoting Delhi's development has faced harsh criticism online. Netizens have mocked Kejriwal for invoking their names while allegedly failing to deliver on promises, with many highlighting contradictions and questioning the party’s authenticity.

'Cringe': AAP uses AI video with Kejriwal, Ambedkar and Gandhi to promote Delhi 2025 polls, trolled (WATCH)
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 6:55 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 7:01 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) recently released an AI-generated video featuring Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alongside prominent figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The video, which was intended to promote the party’s achievements ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, has been brutally trolled by netizens across social media platforms.

The AI video, which has gone viral, shows Arvind Kejriwal engaging in a conversation with Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar near the Amar Jawan Jyoti monument in New Delhi. In the video, Kejriwal tells Gandhi and Ambedkar, "Come, please see, I've tried to develop Delhi by following the path and values laid by you." The video then showcases several visuals of key Delhi government projects, including the Delhi Metro stations, government schools, Mohalla Clinics, public hospitals, and bridges.

The video ends with a message from Kejriwal saying, "Jai Hind, Jai Bapu, Jai Baba Saab," invoking patriotic sentiments and a tribute to Gandhi and Ambedkar.

Some users pointed out the irony of the video, questioning why Kejriwal’s government had removed pictures of Gandhi from government offices, while others criticized the party for taking credit for public infrastructure projects that they claim have not seen significant improvement.

One Twitter user, Swati Dixit, tweeted, "Aaj Bapu yaad aa rhe hain aur apne sare offices se Bapu ki tashveer hata chuke ho. Maha dhoort log hain ye log," highlighting the perceived hypocrisy of invoking Gandhi while removing his pictures from government buildings.

Another user, Raj, commented, "Arvind Kejriwal's leadership has failed Delhi. Promises unfulfilled, MLAs threatening media & police, scams like liquor ghotala & Mohalla Clinics, and misuse of public funds for his lavish lifestyle. Even spending a night at a Khalistani’s home? Shameful. Delhi deserves better!"

Saurabh Kumar, a Twitter user, remarked, "Gazab nataakbaaz aadmi hai...Naa yeh iske nete mohalla clinic use karte hai naa Sarkari school..." questioning the actual impact of Kejriwal's initiatives on the ground level.

Ravi Kumar Chandravanshi, another user, expressed disbelief at the AAP's attempts to take credit for the Delhi Metro, stating, "Kuch to Sharam karo paapi party. Delhi metro ka bhi credit lene lage."

Oceanblue, a Twitter user, wrote, "Kasam se yeh aadmi...itna irritate karta hai. Isse mars par kyo nahi bhej dete mangalyaan ke sath," in a sarcastic tone, showing the frustration many feel toward Kejriwal's political tactics.

