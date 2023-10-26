Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Constitution uses both names...' Kerala Governor backs NCERT over name change of India to Bharat in textbooks

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday (Oct 26) supported the NCERT panel's recommendation to change 'India' to 'Bharat' in textbooks. He said that actually both names are used in the Indian Constitution.

    'Constitution uses both names...' Kerala Governor backs NCERT over name change of India to Bharat in textbooks anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 3:42 PM IST

    Kozhikode: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan backed the NCERT panel's suggestion to substitute "Bharat" for "India" in textbooks. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Khan claimed that the recommendation was in accordance with the constitution and that "others" gave the name "India" while we had given the name "Bharat." According to his understanding, the term "Bharat" will be used more frequently for official purposes, he continued.

    Also read: 'Curriculum beyond textbooks...' Govt clarifies on NCERT Chandrayaan-3 modules ‘mixing science with mythology'

    "Actually our Constitution uses both the words. India that is Bharat shall be a union of states… Nobody has proposed to make any amendment in the Constitution," he said.

    Under the direction of historian CI Isaac, an NCERT panel suggested changing the word "India" in school textbooks to "Bharat." The National Council of Educational Research and Training established the seven-member Committee for Social Sciences, one of the committees tasked with preparing position papers on a range of subjects, and they made the recommendations.

    Meanwhile, earlier today CPI(M) General Secretary M V Govindan said that the name India cannot be changed just by the order of an RSS worker.
    Govindan said, "India's name cannot be replaced just by an order of an RSS worker. This is actually Savarkar's stand. There is also a notion to make Puranas as RSS-produced Puranas and convert to Hinduism and communalism."

    The members of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) panel have unanimously agreed to print the next batch of books with the name "Bharat" rather than "India."

    The suggestion of the NCERT panel was made in the midst of much conjecture over whether or not the nation will be called "Bharat." The controversy started earlier this year when President Droupadi Murmu's G20 dinner invitations were delivered by the Centre using the title "President of Bharat" rather than "President of India," sparking a political controversy.

    Article 1 (1) of the Constitution defines the name of our country as "India, that is Bharat shall be a Union of States".

    The controversy started earlier this year when President Droupadi Murmu's G20 dinner invitations were delivered by the Centre using the title "President of Bharat" rather than "President of India," sparking a political controversy.
     

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2023, 3:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Railways to roll out 3rd Vande Bharat on Chennai-Bengaluru-Ernakulam route? anr

    Railways to roll out 3rd Vande Bharat on Chennai-Bengaluru-Ernakulam route?

    Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari sentenced 10-year imprisonment in murder case AJR

    Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari sentenced to 10-year imprisonment in murder case

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Laptops for college students, cow dung at Rs 2/kg, CM Gehlot's 5 guarantees AJR

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Laptops for college students, cow dung at Rs 2/kg, CM Gehlot's 5 guarantees

    You heard complainants first: Mahua Moitra seeks more time from Lok Sabha Ethics Committee AJR

    'You heard complainants first': Mahua Moitra seeks more time from Lok Sabha Ethics Committee

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan adds crucial runs against South Africa after fight from lower-order avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan adds crucial runs against South Africa after fight from lower-order

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill focuses on short ball techniques ahead of crucial fixture against England osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill focuses on short ball techniques ahead of crucial fixture against England

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels AJR

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels

    cricket Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England osf

    Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon