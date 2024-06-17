Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kanchanjungha Express accident: PM Modi takes stock of situation, offers condolences to victims families

    In a tragic West Bengal railway accident involving the Kanchanjunga Express, PM Modi expressed condolences and monitored rescue efforts. Mamata Banerjee also responded, detailing swift action following a collision with a goods train that claimed five lives and injured others near New Jalpaiguri on June 17, 2024.

    'Condolences to those who lost their loved ones...: PM Modi on Kanchanjungha Express accident vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 17, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

    In a tragic incident in West Bengal, a railway accident involving the Kanchanjungha Express has left many hearts heavy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased and extended prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.

    "I am deeply saddened by the railway accident in West Bengal. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. My prayers are with the injured for their speedy recovery," PM Modi tweeted.

    He further informed that he has been in contact with railway officials to assess the situation closely. Rescue operations are currently underway to aid those affected by the mishap. The Railways Minister, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, is en route to the accident site to oversee relief efforts.

    The incident: 

     

    Five passengers tragically lost their lives and several others sustained injuries on Monday (June 17) when a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near New Jalpaiguri in north Bengal.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her shock over the incident and stated, "I am shocked to learn about the tragic train accident in the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While we await further details, it has been reported that the Kanchanjunga Express was hit by a goods train. District officials, police personnel, medical teams, ambulances, and disaster response units have been swiftly dispatched to the site for rescue, recovery, and medical assistance. Immediate action is being taken."

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
