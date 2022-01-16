'Jail-Bail the real Khel of Samajwadi Party': Union Minister Anurag Thakur takes a dig at Akhilesh Yadav

Thakur said, if you follow the list of the SP candidate party, it begins from 'one in jail and ends with the one on bail. The game of jail-bail is the real 'Khel' of the Samajwadi Party.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur criticized the Samajwadi Party, saying that people, rioters go to Akhilesh Yadav's party, while those who catch the rioters join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On the occasion of former IAS Asim Arun joining the BJP party at its headquarters in Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said, "Those who indulge in riots go to the Samajwadi Party, and those who catch the rioters, join the BJP."

Thakur claimed the actual Khel (game) of the Samajwadi Party is either their candidates are in jail or out on bail. He said if one notices the MLA Nahid Hasan (SP candidate from Kairana), who is the party's key candidate, is in jail. The second MLA, Abdullah Azam, is out on bail. If you follow the list of the SP candidate party, it begins from the 'one in jail and ends with the one on bail.' The game of jail-bail is the real 'Khel' of the Samajwadi Party.'

While praising his party for welcoming Asim Arun, the minister said, this action proves that officials with a clean image are joining the BJP, while those who indulged in riots are in the Samajwadi Party.

Thakur further accused the Samajwadi Party candidate Nahid Hasan of forcing people to undertake exodus (earlier from Kairana). Hasan on Friday filed for his nomination papers for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls from the Kairana assembly. On Saturday, Hasan was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a special court after being arrested by police, officials confirmed.

Police in the past had summoned the stringent Gangsters Act against Hasan. On Saturday, Abdullah Azam, the son of the senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, was released from Sitapur jail. Abdullah Azam and his father were lodged in Sitapur jail after being shifted from Rampur jail on February 27, 2020.