India@75 Bravehearts: Major Somnath Sharma, first Param Vir Chakra

In a series of special stories as part of the coverage of India@75, we bring to you 75 stories of valour, sacrifice and leadership that are now etched in gold in the annals of Indian military history.

Major Somnath Sharma (P)

Regiment: 4, Kumaon (1947)

Major Somnath Sharma was the first recipient of India's highest gallantry award, the Param Vir Chakra. Major Somnath earned his medal posthumously for his bravery in the Kashmir operations in November 1947.

The 4th Kumaon Regiment officer was sent to Badgam village to prevent the enemy from infiltrating and targeting the Srinagar airport. Major Sharma's D Company took on 1000-strong enemy troops.

Moving from post to post under heavy mortar and automatic gunfire, he and his company stood their ground for four hours and inflicted over 300 casualties on the Pakistani forces.

Inspired by his bravery, Major Somnath's company continued to keep the counterattack going for an hour after he succumbed to injuries. They retreated after the reinforcement commander instructed them to.

Major Somnath and his company's bravery ensured that the Srinagar airport did not fall into enemy hands.

