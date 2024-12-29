What is the controversy around installation of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pangong Tso?

A 30-foot statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been erected by the Indian Army near Pangong Tso in Ladakh, sparking controversy on social media. Netizens argue that a statue of General Zorawar Singh, who conquered Ladakh, would be more appropriate for the location.

Indian Army has erected a 30-foot tall statue of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji on the bank of Pangong Tso at an altitude of 14,300 feet in eastern Ladakh. The region is close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Inaugurated by the Fire & Fury Corps of XIV Corps Commander Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla, who is also the Colonel of the Maratha Light Infantry, sparked controversy on the social media platforms, including X.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt General Bhalla highlighted the relevance of Shivaji Maharaj’s ideals of valour, strategy, and justice in modern-day military operations. The netizens questioned about the installation of the statue of the Maratha warrior at the Pangong lake. They suggested to install Dogra General Zorawar Singh statue at the site as he was the one who conquered Ladakh and fought a battle into Tibet during 1800s.

Colonel Rajendra Bhaduri (retired) wrote: “… Nothing against Shivaji in Pangong Tso, just that he is too far away from his Karambhoomi A statue of Gen Zorawar Singh Kahluria would have been appropriate, who conquered over 500 miles of western Tibet.”

Manu Khajuria, a X user said: “Have the utmost respect for Shivaji Maharaj but this is like putting the statue of Dogra General Zorawar Singh Kalhuria in Raigad Fort. General Zorawar Singh, Col Mehta Basti Ram under the able leadership of Maharaja Gulab Singh conquered Ladakh and fought with the Sino-Tibetan forces in western Tibet. Masters of mountain warfare this is where the Dogra forces shed their blood. Not sure why local history and heroes are undermined like this.”

“Pangong is a strategic location, should have been adorned by a figure who holds a historical importance in that location. Gen Zorawar Singh went all the way in Tibbet and liberated Mansarovar after hundreds of years, Ladakh is part of India because of him. Who are we fooling?,” History of Rajputana wrote on X.

“Pangong Tso is the place near which Hero of 1962, Maj Shaitan Singh laid is life fighting the Chinese. It is the same place from where Zorawar Singh marched to invade Chinese Tibet,” said Engineer.

Another X user Rohit Vats wrote: “In so much as I venerate and celebrate Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaje, I'm not sure this is the right place to put his statue. Given the history of the place, statue of General Zorawar Singh is most apt to be put here. It is because of his intrepdiness, tactical and strategic acumen that Ladakh is today part of India.”

Pangong Tso region was one of the friction points between India and China since 2020 border standoff.

“His (Chhatrapati Shivaji's) installation at Pangong Tso serves as a morale booster for troops and a testament to India’s historical and contemporary military strength,” an official statement said.

It must be noted that, recently, a photograph of Pangong Tso was placed in the lounge of the Indian Army Chief, replacing the iconic 1971 Pakistan surrendering image.

