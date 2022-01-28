Tri-service command formally inducts Advanced Light Helicopter MK-III aircraft at INS Utkrosh

Designed and developed by the HAL, the state-of-the-art aircraft has multirole capabilities including maritime surveillance, support for Special Forces, medical evacuations besides search and rescue roles.

Port Blair: Enhancing its maritime security in the Bay of Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar-based tri-service command has formally inducted indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) MK-III aircraft at INS Utkrosh.

Inducted by Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN) Lieutenant General Ajai Singh, the aircraft with its glass cockpit, Shakti engines, advanced Maritime Patrol Radar, Electro–optical payload and Night Vision Device will act as a force multiplier in keeping India’s far eastern seaboard and Island territories safe.

Giving a push to the government’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, the state-owned plane maker has delivered over 300 aircraft to the Indian armed forces and are being flown in the skies.

Amongst its variants, the Mk-III variant is a maritime role variant encompassing state-of-the-art sensors and weapons that add punch to India’s prowess at sea.

Speaking at induction ceremony, Lt Gen Ajai Singh described that it would give a boost to the security of Andaman & Nicobar.

He added that the induction is a symbol of the country’s resolve of being self-reliant in its security and maintaining peace in this region.

“The induction marks a continuing increase in the capabilities of the A&N Command in the past two decades of its raising as India’s only joint theatre command,” an official said.