  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Remove names of British colonialists, loyalists from cantonment roads, suggests Rajnath Singh

    Consider renaming all these roads and buildings after brave Indian soldiers and creators of modern India, Rajnath suggested. 

    Remove names of British colonialists, loyalists from cantonment roads, suggests Rajnath Singh
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 16, 2021, 11:07 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday suggested the Directorate General Defence Estates to rename the roads and buildings in the cantonment areas after the brave soldiers and those who played a crucial in the construction of modern India. While speaking at the DGDE event in the national capital, Rajnath maintained that British officers or soldiers who did commendable work for people's betterment ought to be recognised respectfully and introduced to future generations. 

    Lamenting that even after 75 years of independence, there are some roads and buildings in the cantonment areas which have been named after the loyalists of the British colonialists, their officers and soldiers, Rajnath suggested the Ministry of Defence and the DGDE to consider renaming all these roads and buildings after brave Indian soldiers and creators of modern India. 

    He also asked the DGDE personnel to not only cater to the security needs of the armed forces but also keep in mind the legitimate interests of civilians residing in cantonment areas. The defence minister further called for a balanced approach while dealing with the civilian population living in the cantonment areas. He said the Narendra Modi government was ready to bring a policy reform in this regard.

    On the occasion, he awarded the Cantonment Boards for innovation and digital achievements in the fields of health, education and sanitation along with public service and land management. He also launched a Geographic Information System-based automated water supply pipeline system under e-Chhawani, which will completely do away with the need of manual intervention for sanctioning water connections.

    Also Read

    Government identifying new Chief of Defence Staff, announcement soon

    Round-up 2021: Major defence deals India inked in 2021 to modernise Armed Forces

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2021, 11:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Government identifying new Chief of Defence Staff, announcement soon

    Government identifying new Chief of Defence Staff, announcement soon

    HAL places biggest-ever order with BEL for Tejas Mk1A fighter jet systems

    HAL places biggest-ever order with BEL for Tejas Mk1A fighter jet systems

    Vijay Diwas 2021 5 Lesser-known stories from India glorious win over Pakistan in the 1971 War

    Vijay Diwas 2021: 5 lesser-known stories from India's glorious win over Pakistan in the 1971 War

    Pre CDS era back for Armed forces? Gen Naravane to be in charge till government finds replacement

    Gen Naravane to be Chairman CoSC till government finds a replacement for CDS

    CDS Helicopter Crash Group Captain Varun Singh succumbs to injuries

    CDS Helicopter Crash: Group Captain Varun Singh succumbs to injuries

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar says When rape is inevitable, enjoy it during Assembly session

    'When rape is inevitable, enjoy it': Karnataka Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar during Assembly session

    Government identifying new Chief of Defence Staff, announcement soon

    Government identifying new Chief of Defence Staff, announcement soon

    Esha Gupta shows off her HOT perfect curves in floral BIKINI; watch video RCB

    Esha Gupta shows off her HOT perfect curves in floral BIKINI; watch video

    PM Modi expected to meet BJP MPs from Uttar Pradesh over breakfast on Friday gcw

    PM Modi expected to meet BJP MPs from Uttar Pradesh over breakfast on Friday

    Sara Ali Khan, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna this is where the stars were spotted today SCJ

    Sara Ali Khan, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna this is where the stars were spotted today

    Recent Videos

    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Video Icon
    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases Study

    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases: Study

    Video Icon
    Giving chest compression on person suffering from heart attack can save a life: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Giving chest compression on person suffering from cardiac arrest can save a life: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    Shiv Sena burns Kannada flag: Pro-Kannada outfits up in arms, demand arrest of Sena activists-ycb

    Shiv Sena burns Kannada flag: Pro-Kannada outfits up in arms, demand arrest of Sena activists

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs ATKMB: The plan to not concede goals can only be implemented with a good defence - ATKMB's Antonio Lopez Habas

    ISL 2021-22: The plan to not concede goals can only be implemented with a good defence - ATKMB’s Antonio Habas

    Video Icon