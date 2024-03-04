Rajnath Singh unveils ADITI to promote defence tech innovations

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX (ADITI) scheme during DefConnect 2024 in New Delhi, aimed at fostering innovations in critical defense technology. The scheme offers eligible startups grants of up to Rs 25 crore for research and development in defense technology

Know about ADITI Scheme

The eligible startups will be given a grant-in-aid of up to Rs 25 crore for their research, development, and innovation endeavours in defence technology.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh said: "The scheme will nurture the innovation of youth, and help the country leap forward in the field of technology."

While addressing a gathering of industry leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, and policymakers, the defence minister said that the ADITI scheme worth Rs 750 crore for the period 2023-24 to 2025-26 falls under the iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) framework of Department of Defence Production (DDP).

Its objective is to develop about 30 deep-tech critical and strategic technologies in the proposed timeframe. It also envisages creation of a ‘Technology Watch Tool’ to bridge the gap between the expectations and requirements of the modern Armed Forces and the capabilities of the defence innovation ecosystem.

In the first edition of ADITI, 17 challenges -- Indian Army (3), Indian Navy (5), Indian Air Force (5) and Defence Space Agency (4) -- have been launched.

The minister stated that to encourage young innovators, iDEX was expanded to iDEX Prime, with the assistance increasing from Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 10 crore.

Talking about the idea behind such schemes or initiatives, he said it is to transform India into a knowledge society. “As times are changing, new technologies are coming into existence. To become a developed country, it is necessary for us to achieve a technological edge. We have to transform our country into a knowledge society,” he said.

Besides, he also launched the 11th edition of the Defence India Start-up Challenge (DISC). It is heralding a new chapter in the collaboration between the defence establishment and the start-up ecosystem.

The DISC 11 introduces 22 problem statements -- Indian Army (4), Indian Navy (5), Indian Air Force (5), Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (7) and Hindustan Shipyard Limited (1) -- aimed at addressing critical defence challenges, inviting innovators to propose innovative solutions that can enhance the country’s defence capabilities and contribute to national security.