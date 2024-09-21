Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Air Force chief appointed: Who is Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh?

    Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, the current Vice Chief of the Air Staff, has been appointed as the next Chief of the Air Staff, succeeding Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari upon his retirement on September 30, 2024. Singh's distinguished career includes serving as the Senior Air Staff Officer of the Eastern Air Command and holding command positions in various squadrons.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 21, 2024, 2:22 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 21, 2024, 2:22 PM IST

    The government has appointed Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff, to be the next Chief of the Air Staff. Amar Preet Singh will become Air Chief Marshal on the afternoon of September 30, 2024. He will follow Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, PVSM, AVSM, VM, and ADC, who will retire on the same day.

    On February 1, 2023, Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh took over as the 47th Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force. His journey in the Indian Air Force began in 1984.

    Singh was commissioned into the Indian Air Force's fighter stream on December 21, 1984. Before becoming charge of the famous Central Air charge (CAC), he was the Senior Air Staff Officer of the Eastern Air Command.

    Singh, a graduate of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, and National Defence College, has held several significant positions, including Flight Commander and Commanding Officer of a MiG-27 squadron and Air Officer Commanding of an air station.

    Throughout his career, he received the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2019 and the Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2023.

