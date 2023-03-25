Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meet Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, the officer with rare distinction of serving in all 3 Services

    The Surgeon Vice Admiral has had prestigious Flag Appointments that she has held in equivalent ranks. These include Director and Commandant of Armed Forces Medical College and DGMS (Air Force).

    Meet Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, the officer with rare distinction of serving in all three Services of Indian Armed Forces
    First Published Mar 25, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

    Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin has assumed the coveted Naval appointment as Director General Medical Services (Navy). 

    The Flag Officer has the rare distinction of serving in all three Services of the Indian Armed Forces.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
