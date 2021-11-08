  • Facebook
    MEA summons Pakistan High Commission diplomat over unprovoked firing at Indian fishermen

    Sources in the government establishment said that the Ministry of External Affairs summoned the diplomat and lodged a protest on the incident of unprovoked firing at the fishermen by Pakistan side. 

    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 8, 2021, 6:39 PM IST
    New Delhi: India on Monday summoned a senior diplomat from Pakistan High Commission in Delhi and registered a strong protest against killing of an Indian fisherman off the Gujarat Coast on November 6. 

    On Saturday, the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency fired upon an Indian fishing boat ‘Jalpari’, resulting in death of an Indian fisherman from Maharastra’s Thane district. 

    In the unprovoked firing, several other fishermen were injured. 

    Also read: Rafale kickback claim: Report says ED, CBI have evidence of 7.5 million Euro bribe paid to Sushen Gupta

    The government has condemned the deplorable action by Pakistani agency of firing at an Indian fishing boat and causing loss of life which is in contravention to all established international practices and bilateral understandings, an official said. 

    “It was reiterated that the authorities in Pakistan consider the issue of fishermen as a humanitarian and livelihood matter, he said.

    Government of Pakistan was also called upon to conduct an inquiry into the incident and to instruct its forces to refrain from such acts of unprovoked firing, the sources added.

    The Pakistani agency had also fired upon the fishermen on Friday. Besides, they had also taken the boat and six other fishers along with them.

    In a statement released on Sunday, the Pakistani side alleged that the Indian boat had illegally transgressed into its waters. It also said that the bullet was fired directly on the fisherman after they did not pay any heed to the warning shots.

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2021, 6:39 PM IST
