Made in India heavyweight torpedo successfully tested (WATCH)

The Indian Navy hailed this achievement as a notable milestone in their pursuit of precise delivery of ordnance to targets in the underwater realm.

The Indian Navy and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) accomplished a significant feat as they successfully tested an indigenously developed heavyweight torpedo, effectively engaging an underwater target.

The Indian Navy hailed this achievement as a notable milestone in their pursuit of precise delivery of ordnance to targets in the underwater realm.

The spokesperson for the Indian Navy expressed their satisfaction in a tweet, stating, "The successful engagement of an underwater target by an indigenously developed Heavy Weight Torpedo is a significant milestone for the Indian Navy and DRDO in their endeavour to ensure accurate delivery of ordnance in the underwater domain."

The Indian Navy emphasized its dedication to future-proof combat readiness through self-reliance (aatmanirbharta), highlighting its commitment to advancing indigenous capabilities.