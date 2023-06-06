Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Made in India heavyweight torpedo successfully tested (WATCH)

    The Indian Navy hailed this achievement as a notable milestone in their pursuit of precise delivery of ordnance to targets in the underwater realm. 

    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

    The Indian Navy and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) accomplished a significant feat as they successfully tested an indigenously developed heavyweight torpedo, effectively engaging an underwater target.

    The spokesperson for the Indian Navy expressed their satisfaction in a tweet, stating, "The successful engagement of an underwater target by an indigenously developed Heavy Weight Torpedo is a significant milestone for the Indian Navy and DRDO in their endeavour to ensure accurate delivery of ordnance in the underwater domain."

    The Indian Navy emphasized its dedication to future-proof combat readiness through self-reliance (aatmanirbharta), highlighting its commitment to advancing indigenous capabilities.

