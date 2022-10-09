Lt Rahul Turan completes Ironman World Championship

Lt Rahul Turan made the country proud after completing the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii. Lt Rahul finished the challenging VinFast Ironman World Championship course comprising a 3.8km swim, 180 km cycling and a full marathon (42.2Km) in 15 hours, 37 minutes and 54 seconds.

Norway's Gustav Iden won the 2022 VinFast Ironman World Championship in the fastest time this race has ever seen, in 7 hours, 40 minutes and 24 seconds. Iden is the first Norwegian and male rookie to win the Ironman World Championship.

Lt Rahul had qualified for the Ironman World Championship at Kona, Hawaii, after winning the Triathlon Ironman World Championship on his first attempt. He completed the Full Ironman Triathlon in 11 hours 57 minutes 08 seconds on August 14 at Nur Sultan, Kazakhistan. In that round, he had swum 2.4 miles, pedalled a bike for 112 miles and ran 26.2 miles.

Over 5,000 athletes registered to take the ultimate test of mind, body, and spirit. This year's Ironman World Championship saw certain portions of the bike and run course being modified to optimize involvement and community traffic flow better. The mount line for athletes to start the bike leg was moved 130 yards, with the turnaround point for the bike leg in Hawi accordingly moved 130 yards.

Since its inception in 1978 on the Island of O'ahu, the Ironman World Championship sees athletes embark on a 140.6-mile journey. The two-day sporting event in the world is the culmination of 40 global ironman events where thousands of athletes worldwide strive to qualify for the final slots. The 2021 edition of the event took place in St George, Utah in May 2022 -- that was the first time the event was hosted outside of Hawaii since its origins in 1978.